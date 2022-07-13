Phorget Acne with Phyla; Biotech Brand Closes $2MM Growth Round

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyla's mission to make benzoyl peroxide obsolete for acne is off to a great start.

Phyla (PRNewswire)

Phyla's acne serum tackles the root cause of acne without causing collateral damage to our skin

Using cutting edge microbiome research and bacteriophage technology, Phyla's acne serum tackles the root cause of acne – bacterial overgrowth – without causing collateral damage to our skin. Its serum is clinically proven to kill only the bad bacteria while recalibrating the microbiome for long-term skin health.

Founded by Dr. Yug Varma, a Ph.D. bioorganic chemist from Johns Hopkins University, Phyla's changing the way we treat chronic skin diseases. "The microbiome has emerged as one of the most promising and exciting areas in skincare, and we are one of the most mature and proven technologies in this space", says Dr. Varma. "As we are the first acne product in the market with phage technology, our approach is much more targeted to eliminating the root cause of acne and delivers excellent results without the side effects or relapses seen from other harsh products. We're proud of the profound impact our technology has had on our customers, and grateful for the overwhelming support they have shown us."

Earlier this year Phyla hired Neil Giugno as their COO/CMO. His global CPG marketing and commercial operations background along with his experience building and scaling genetics start-up GenoPalate positions Phyla well as it enters its growth stage.

"As we continue to focus on growth and furthering innovation in acne, we welcome the high value investors who have joined us in this round. We look forward to getting to the next stage of growth with them as our partners around the table", said Dr Varma. Maximum Effort Holdings (the investment firm led by Kevin Law and Ryan Reynolds), Willow Growth, N+1 Ventures, Joyance Partners and Brandon Shainfeld highlight Phyla's growth round. Progression Fund, an early investor, also joined the round.

For more information, visit https://phylabiotics.com/

Contact: Neil Giugno, neil@phitherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phi Therapeutics