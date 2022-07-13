Quantum Health names Dan Shur Chief Product Officer

Shur brings deep healthcare industry expertise, strategic innovation and technology leadership to new position with healthcare navigation's market leader

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that Dan Shur is joining its leadership team as chief product officer. In his new role, Shur will lead product innovation, strategy and development.

"Helping consumers effectively navigate through the increasingly complex healthcare landscape is more essential than ever," said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. "Dan shares this mission and brings extensive healthcare and technology experience, as well as a deep understanding of the ever-changing healthcare ecosystem. He also understands our key stakeholders — from consumers to providers to payers and benefit plan sponsors — and what they need to feel supported and succeed. We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Quantum Health as we continue to expand and enhance our navigation and care coordination solutions to meet the needs of our growing market."

Shur has over 25 years' experience creating and building innovative technology strategies and solutions for organizations across the healthcare landscape. Prior to joining Quantum Health, he led product strategy and development for multiple companies within GuideWell Venture Group. Before GuideWell, he led innovation and growth at two healthtech organizations, Cloudbreak Health (telemedicine) and Progyny (fertility benefits). Earlier in his career, Shur also led multiple product strategy and development initiatives at EmblemHealth and Cigna.

"I empathize deeply with people struggling to get care and I strive to make their experience better. To that end, I am always looking for ways to make healthcare more accessible, efficient and human," said Shur. "Quantum Health is the respected leader in an area I am passionate about. I am proud to join the Quantum Health team as we help our stakeholders achieve the best experience and results, while continuing to transform the healthcare experience and break new ground in health benefits navigation."

Shur holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell's Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, including a prestigious Park Leadership fellowship.

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, the MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation, the Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

