The Calida Group Expands Elysian Living Brand, Opening Five New Luxury Living Communities in Three Months

Leading Real Estate Developer Grows Portfolio in Western U.S., Launching First Ely by Elysian Living Property and First Property in Utah, While Expanding Presence in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily real estate developer The Calida Group expands its Elysian Living brand in the Western U.S., with five new luxury living communities opening over the next three months. Today, Elysian Living opens its newest portfolio addition, Ely at American Fork, in Utah – marking the company's first property to open outside of Nevada. Elysian Living will also launch four additional properties in Las Vegas in the coming weeks including: Ely at Fort Apache on August 9; Elysian at Sunset on August 11; Elysian at Centennial on August 13; and Ely on Fremont in September.

The award-winning brand Elysian Living features resort-style communities where comfort, style, amenities and convenience coexist seamlessly with a highly-social lifestyle, complimentary reservable workspaces and weekly resident events. Ely by Elysian Living is apartment living reimagined with a fresh perspective. Providing a place with a true sense of community that inspires people, Ely creates elevated experiences and offers modern conveniences.

"We are proud to be expanding not only Elysian Living's portfolio of luxury living communities in Las Vegas, but also throughout the Western U.S.," said Douglas Eisner, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Calida Group.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for us as we launch our first Elysian Living in Utah – a new market for us. We look forward to ushering in this thrilling new chapter for the Elysian Living brand," said Eric Cohen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Calida Group. "We're bringing the natural elements of the outside in, while also keeping the elevated details the Elysian Living brand is known for, which we cannot wait to unveil to the community."

Elysian Living's Newest Living Communities Include:

Ely at American Fork ( American Fork, Utah )

Located between Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah, the 320-unit luxury community was designed by The Calida Group in partnership with Castlewood Development. Each unit features premium finishes, including designer fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and quartz countertops in all kitchens and bathrooms, state-of-the-art LED lighting, nine-foot ceilings, custom-designed walk-in closets, scenic patios, balconies, and more. https://www.elysianliving.com/property/ely-at-american-fork

Ely at Fort Apache ( Las Vegas, Nevada )

Strategically situated between the spectacular allure of the Las Vegas Strip and the quiet solitude of Red Rock Canyon, Ely at Fort Apache provides convenient access to I-215. Residence amenities include contemporary designer fixtures,stainless-steel appliances,spacious balconies offering pool and courtyard views, over-sized tubs, and more. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, spa, and recreation decks, private poolside cabanas, outdoor kitchen with BBQ grills and kegerator, seating areas with 75" TVs and fire pits; dog area, outdoor ping pong table, resident lobby, concierge services, and a 17,000 sq ft clubhouse.

https://www.elysianliving.com/property/ely-at-fort-apache

Elysian at Sunset ( Las Vegas, Nevada )

All stunning one, two and three-bedroom residences are well-appointed with designer fixtures, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and spacious balconies. The property features a vast selection of luxury amenities, including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness centers, fire pits with intimate seating, game lounge, coffee bar, private workspaces, massage room, tanning bed and more.

https://www.elysianliving.com/property/elysian-at-sunset

Elysian at Centennial ( Las Vegas, Nevada )

This inspired collection of studio, one, two and three bedroom residences offers a variety of luxurious amenities, fashioned to satisfy the most discerning tastes. Each unit is adorned with ultramodern designer fixtures, timeless hardware, stainless steel appliances and spacious balconies with pool and courtyard views. Community highlights include a resort-style pool with spa and recreation deck, outdoor kitchen and BBQ grill, a hammock farm, an outdoor volleyball court, and a 9,000 sq ft clubhouse featuring a game lounge with arcade machines, massage room, tanning room, and more.

https://www.elysianliving.com/property/elysian-at-centennial-hills

More details on Ely on Fremont, opening in September in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be announced soon.

About Elysian Living

Elysian Living's resort-style communities are havens, where comfort, style, amenities and convenience coexist quite nicely with a highly-social lifestyle, complimentary reservable workspaces and weekly resident events. Each Elysian Living community is mindfully located near shopping, fine-dining, nightlife, entertainment, award-winning schools, beautiful parks and freeways to create optimal living environments for every lifestyle. They offer ultra-modern designer fixtures and hardware including upgraded finishes. They are energy efficient and green globe certified and offer the latest in technology packages. Elysian Living is a lifestyle which truly does take luxury living to a whole new level.

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation's largest financial institutions. Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm's lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

