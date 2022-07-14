CHENMED INSTITUTES $50 MONTHLY STIPEND TO HELP HOURLY EMPLOYEES PAY FOR GAS

Gas allowance to help with rising fuel prices; paid each month for the next year

MIAMI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the largest providers of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced it will provide a gas allowance of $50 per month to most of its hourly employees, and challenges other healthcare companies to do the same. The assistance to healthcare employees will be paid out every month, for a total of 12 months, to team members affected most by the rising cost of gas. This gas allowance amounts to a total of more than $1 million.

ChenMed maintains a culture of love for both employees and patients. So, it's not surprising that the innovative company with nearly 100 primary care centers in 12 states is known as a great place to work with competitive market wages. ChenMed is now giving hourly employees a year-long benefit of a $50 monthly gas allowance to help them keep helping the doctors delivering VIP care to at-risk seniors in underserved communities. (PRNewswire)

"The extra money really helps take some of the pressure off paying for gas. A lot of people are struggling right now."

"We heard from many employees during our last town hall event who wanted to know what we could do to help with rising gas prices," said Jim Whitling, chief human resources officer at ChenMed. "We listened to their concerns and came together to find a solution that we could implement quickly, and one that would go a step further to solve for the intensely high gas prices they are experiencing right now. We're glad to be able to assist our hourly team members during this difficult time."

According to Gordon Chen, M.D., chief medical officer at ChenMed, "Any healthcare company that is in a position to chip in and meet the needs of their care teams should do so. Our care teams are instrumental in achieving positive health outcomes for our patients. If we can help by easing some of the pressure caused by today's economic environment, they'll be freed up to focus on patients and provide the type of leading patient experience we strive to achieve."

The year-long gas stipend will appear in most hourly employees' paychecks beginning this month. The gross amount is being calculated to account for taxes so that each employee is taking home approximately $50 per month after taxes. The monthly stipend comes in addition to the competitive market wage – which is well above minimum wage for all roles - that ChenMed already pays team members to help them deal with the special circumstances of the heightened cost of fuel.

Some of ChenMed's Frontline Healthcare Heroes Note Their Appreciation:

"I appreciate the Chen family because they are dedicated to us as frontline healthcare workers," said Erika Joseph, a care facilitator at Chen Senior Medical Center in Opa Locka, Fla. "It's amazing they care about helping us out with the gas that we need to come and go to work."

Travis Camp, a care promoter at ChenMed's Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, agrees. "I am so happy the company decided to do something extra to help during this difficult time," he said. "The extra money really helps take some of the pressure off paying for gas. A lot of people are struggling right now, and every bit helps."

"Prices of everything are going up," said Gissel Alanis, a care coordinator at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Houston. "Getting help with everyday expenses such as gas is a big help and much appreciated."

About Chenmed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states.

Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

