NFP Renews Partnership with Equestrian Canada

NFP's Henry Equestrian becomes an official insurance partner and provider of insurance solutions for the equestrian industry

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced its preferred partnership with Equestrian Canada (EC), which includes serving as a recommended and preferred insurance services partner of EC for Licensed and Registered Coach Status holders' commercial general liability products. Administered through Henry Equestrian¹, the renewed partnership features an online portal where coaches can buy commercial general liability (CGL) insurance in less than six minutes.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"We are so happy to extend our partnership with EC to bring this convenient solution to coaches," said Greg Dunn, managing director, Personal Lines, NFP in Canada. "Our digital platform currently allows EC coaches to have a personalized and seamless online application experience with preferred insurance rates customized for the unique requirements of equestrian sport."

Individuals who are Licensed or Registered in the Coach Status Program (administered through EC) are eligible to apply for this customized, CGL product.

"We are so pleased to continue our partnership with NFP/Henry Equestrian Insurance," said Meg Krueger, Chief Executive Officer, Equestrian Canada. "The entire NFP team has once again exhibited an exceptional passion and commitment to equestrian sport and industry. Their seamless solutions for our coaches will help equestrians across Canada protect themselves, their clients, horses and businesses, now and in the future."

As a part of NFP, Henry Equestrian has access to many insurance carriers and MGAs across North America. This access complements the team's wealth of insurance knowledge and risk management expertise across all insurance sectors.

"While this is the initial launch of products for EC coaches, we hope to offer many more types of products, such as group health benefits, travel, cyber, pet and horse mortality," added Pat O'Neill, vice president, Specialty Personal Lines, NFP in Canada.

1.Insurance services provided through NFP Canada Corp. Henry Equestrian and NFP are registered business names used by NFP Canada Corp. in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, where permitted. NFP® is a registered trademark of NFP Corp.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of more than 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,900 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

About Equestrian Canada

Equestrian Canada (EC) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and industry in Canada, with a mandate to represent, promote and advance all equine and equestrian interests. With over 15,000 sport licence holders, 11 provincial/territorial sport organization partners and 10+ national equine affiliate organizations, EC is a significant contributor to the social, physical, emotional, and economic wellbeing of the equestrian industry across Canada.

Equestrian Canada (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.