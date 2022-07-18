THE AKC AGILITY DOG PREMIER CUP LEAPS ONTO ESPN2

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that the AKC Agility Dog Premier Cup, brought to you by presenting and official sponsors The Farmer's Dog and YuMOVE, will be broadcast on ESPN2. The competition will premiere on Saturday, July 23rd at noon ET.

Border Collie doing Agility (PRNewswire)

This invitational event was held on July 9, 2022, in Columbus, OH, at Historic Crew Stadium, the first stadium built for Major League Soccer in the United States. Out of the 100 invited dogs, 50 advanced to the finals after two preliminary rounds, with a top 10 named in each height class (8", 12", 16", 20", 24").

"Agility is such a thrilling event, and these dogs did not disappoint," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Viewers at home will be able to feel the excitement!"

The broadcast will be hosted by sportscaster Carolyn Manno, including sideline reporter Bill Ellis and expert analysis by Terry Simons.

