Dallas Welcomes First Kitchen United MIX Inside Mockingbird Kroger

New virtual food court in Mockingbird Kroger featuring national and local brands available for takeout or delivery is open

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallasites have a brand new option for high quality, convenient meals on the go or delivered to the door now that Kitchen United MIX is open inside their neighborhood Kroger on East Mockingbird Lane. This concept is a virtual food court located inside the grocery store. Customers have the option to mix and match items from various restaurants on one order for pickup or delivery, ultimately allowing individuals and groups to enjoy variety without having to compromise.

Dallasites have a brand new option for high quality, convenient meals on the go or delivered to the door now that Kitchen United MIX is open inside their neighborhood Kroger on East Mockingbird Lane. (PRNewswire)

Kitchen United MIX houses local and national restaurants, including Dog Haus, Curry Up Now, Monkey King Noodle Company, Celebrity Chef David Chang's Fuku, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Carl's Jr., Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and The Impossible Shop™.

This opening marks the first Kitchen United MIX in Dallas and third partnership within Kroger. Kitchen United MIX has a total of four locations in Texas, which includes a new location in Frisco that opened last month.

"Kitchen United MIX is proud to open our first state-of-the-art grocery installation in the Dallas area," said Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. "We recently debuted our supermarket concept, and guests have been incredibly impressed with the convenience and variety Kitchen United MIX provides."

"When our customers think of food, they think of Kroger," said Dan De La Rosa, group vice president of fresh merchandising for Kroger. "The Kitchen United collaboration provides the fresh, on-demand meals our customers crave. It is one more innovative example of how Kroger is fulfilling its commitment to anything, anywhere, anytime."

"We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the 'what's for dinner tonight?" question," said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger Dallas Division. "The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers' restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they're shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need."

Ordering is available via on-site digital kiosks, online at KitchenUnited.com, or through the Kitchen United MIX App. While customers can also order from the restaurants housed in Kitchen United MIX through various third-party delivery platforms, "multi-restaurant ordering" is only available through the Kitchen United MIX ordering platform.

"With our proprietary, leading-edge technology, Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order takeout, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce this one-of-a-kind experience to Dallas," Montagano said. "We've secured the perfect location near SMU for us to deliver to college students seeking quick, easy meals and serve locals in surrounding neighborhoods who enjoy having delicious options to take home to their family after they get their grocery shopping done."

To learn more about Kitchen United MIX, visit KitchenUnited.com .

Kitchen United MIX: Multiple Restaurants. One Convenient Order.

About Kitchen United MIX

Kitchen United MIX is the future of takeout and delivery and the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience. It's the only destination that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from over 10+ restaurants, all on the same bill. Kitchen United MIX currently operates 14 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Austin and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. For additional information, visit KitchenUnited.com .

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kitchen United MIX