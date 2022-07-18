Exabel integrates with Snowflake to accelerate alternative data integration from weeks to minute

LONDON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the data and analytics platform for investment teams, is excited to announce the release of a new 'Import Jobs' feature, which provides a direct Snowflake integration for customers and partners to easily bring new data sets into the Exabel platform. This will help Exabel's customers bring all their alternative data into one place, and leverage Exabel's analytics to combine data sets and derive differentiated insights. Import Jobs will also facilitate the process of alternative data providers bringing their data into the Exabel platform, supercharging the Exabel partnership program.

With a few clicks, Exabel customers can now build live data pipelines that connect to an existing Snowflake data warehouse, run queries to extract data, and schedule regular data imports. Onboarding new data sets, a process which used to take days or weeks of data engineering effort, can now be accomplished in minutes by a non-technical user. Investment teams will be able to more rapidly evaluate and integrate new data sets, and begin generating alpha insights, while alternative data providers will be able to swiftly ingest their data into the platform as part of Exabel's ongoing partnership program.

Over the past month, Exabel has successfully used a beta version of Import Jobs to onboard data partners through the Insights Platform program. This functionality will now be opened up externally for early clients to refine & test this feature in the weeks ahead - please contact your account manager to join the beta program, or reach out for a trial of the Exabel platform. Future plans include further extending Import Jobs with more data integrations, so that customers will be able to easily combine alternative data sets no matter where the data resides.

Exabel is an end-to-end software platform designed to help an investment team use alternative data in its investment workflow. Pre-integrated 'ground truth' data, combined with data import/export integrations, and an intuitive user interface for signal transformation and modelling enables investment teams to rapidly assess potential alternative data sources and signals for potency, relevance and insight. Exabel's integrated suite of investment research and analysis modules enables clients to work collaboratively across teams and functions, improving efficiency in idea generation, signal combination, modelling, testing and deploying to production.

Commenting on the announcement, Exabel CEO Neil Chapman said:

"Import Jobs is a great step forward for Exabel and its clients and partners, and demonstrates how barriers to the free flow of data are being eroded by technological innovation and market maturation. Data is the most valuable commodity in the 21st century, but like anything of value it brings its own inherent challenges; in this case, the problems of transferring and ingesting large and complicated datasets.

"With Import Jobs, a vast amount of inefficiency is removed, allowing Exabel's clients and partners to spend more time focusing on solving the problems that will directly unleash value. Practitioners with data on Snowflake will now be able to get their data into Exabel within minutes, without having to write any code.

"One of the strengths already provided by Exabel's offering is the ability to bring multiple datasets together in one place, and build a combined 'data mosaic' which allows an investor to see the whole picture around any security or securities under consideration. Import Jobs further facilitates this endeavor by making it easier to bring diverse datasets into the platform, and it thus makes Exabel a clear destination for investment teams seeking one solution that can efficiently handle many of their ongoing requirements in integrating alternative data into their investment workflow."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 40 employees with more hiring underway.

