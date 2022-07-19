Bestow Gives Beneficiaries Access to Empathy's Comprehensive Support App

Bestow's partnership with Empathy extends peace of mind beyond life insurance coverage by providing emotional and administrative assistance when beneficiaries need it most.

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading life insurance technology company Bestow today announced its partnership with Empathy , a platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of losing a loved one. Through the partnership, Empathy's app and premium services are available to beneficiaries in 20 states at no cost — providing additional layers of emotional and administrative support when dealing with loss. Beneficiaries and up to 9 friends or family members can use Empathy's app to assist with many end-of-life tasks, including filing a life insurance claim, planning a funeral, and writing an obituary.

(PRNewsfoto/Bestow Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Bestow is building the leading life insurance platform that powers best-in-class products and experiences for policyholders and their loved ones. Empathy's platform was created to support families through every aspect of loss, offering a holistic approach to bereavement care by combining technology and human support. By partnering with Empathy, Bestow extends its positive impact on the life insurance experience by providing needed support when a family is navigating loss.The Empathy app helps simplify end-of-life bureaucracy, minimize tedious tasks, and automate processes involved in administering an estate—while providing emotional support throughout via dedicated care managers and grief guidance.

"Losing a loved one is an abrupt and life-altering change, and we are proud to introduce Empathy's app to Bestow customers," said Ben Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer, Bestow. "With Empathy, we can provide needed support in navigating loss in addition to the financial safety net offered by life insurance. Now available in 20 states, we hope to extend this invaluable benefit provided by Empathy nationwide."

Losing a loved one often leaves families in distress, not only from the loss but also from the logistical, emotional, and financial challenges that follow. According to Empathy's Cost of Dying 2022 Report, families spend 420 hours on average tending to their loved one's affairs in the weeks and months following a loss. Moreover, nearly every family faces a significant financial burden after a loved one dies. The average total expense after a loved one's death is $12,702, and almost 80% of respondents stated they used their own funds to cover expenses rather than relying on the proceeds of a life insurance policy. Together, Bestow and Empathy can help families deal with all the burdens of loss.

"We are proud to partner with Bestow, a company that understands how technology democratizes access to essential care and services," said Ron Gura, CEO of Empathy. "In life's most challenging moments, it's up to companies across industries, including insurance, to go the extra mile to help families; it betters our society. This is why we are proud to work with a mission-driven company like Bestow to give families time back, enabling them to care for one another while leveraging tech to reduce bureaucratic burdens, be they financial, emotional, or logistical."

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to increase financial security for everyone by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations. To learn more, visit bestow.com .

About Empathy

Empathy 's mission is to help families deal with loss, incorporating both emotional and logistical support for the families in their time of need. Powered by technology and driven by purpose, the award-winning Empathy app simplifies and streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy with personalized plans and grief support. Headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, Empathy partners with organizations across industries, including Fortune 100 companies, HR benefit providers, insurers, hospice care, and more, to reach as many bereaved families as possible in their time of need. To learn more visit us at empathy.com.

Empathy is a platform made free for the beneficiaries of the policyholders with Bestow. Empathy is only advertised to policies issued in the following states: AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, ME, MS, NE, NV, NH, NM, ND, OH, OR, VT & WV. Empathy offerings are not guaranteed to continue. We reserve the right to elect, designate, replace, or terminate Empathy services at any time. Empathy is a non-affiliated 3rd Party platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bestow Inc.