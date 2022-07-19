Integreon Reinforces Culture of Innovation with Appointment of New Vice President of Legal Technology Solutions

LONDON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP), announced today that it has further enhanced its Contracts, Compliance, and Commercial, Services business unit capabilities with the addition of Diane Homolak as the company's new Vice President of Technology Solutions.

Based in Cleveland, OH, Homolak has three decades of diverse legal experience which will support both clients and services teams in applying technology to challenges in today's legal landscape. Homolak brings a wide array of expertise in legal technology to Integreon, spanning contract management, process automation, AI extraction, negotiation support, and reporting.

"Integreon's strength is in its proven ability to step into any legal technology environment and successfully provide services that optimize that space and employ the best market technology options for enhancing processes and delivery value," said Homolak. "I look forward to helping our clients get the most out of their systems with enabling technology from the vendors and partners best positioned to serve them."

Prior to joining Integreon, Homolak was Vice President for Legal Technology at UnitedLex, where she worked with global clients to define and implement technology for managed services environments. Her past experience also includes roles as an in-house manager for Global Legal Innovation and Strategic solutions at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Managing Counsel for HP's manufacturing industry vertical.

"We are pleased to welcome Diane as the latest member of our team," said Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President & leader of the Contracts, Compliance, and Commercial Services business unit at Integreon. "With her vast knowledge of legal technology and decades of impressive work in the industry, she will further strengthen our culture of innovation as well as aid clients in understanding the technological tools which can address their needs and drive key business outcomes."

Homolak was the first woman to chair the Board of Directors for the World Commerce and Contracting Association (previously IACCM), a position she served in for 6 years. She holds a JD from Cleveland State and an MBA and bachelor's degree in Economics from Ohio University. Homolak also holds a certificate in Blockchain Strategy from the University of Oxford Saïd Business School along with PMP credentials from the Project Management Institute.

On August 24, Homolak will be speaking at the Legal Innovators Network's (LINK) virtual event: Contracting Analytics: Extracting Data from Your Contracts to Enable Business Decisions.

