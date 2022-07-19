Marco's Pizza® Multi-Unit Franchisee Earns Rock Star Recognition from Franchise Business Review

Stephanie Moseley Honored with Prestigious Industry Award as She Continues to Grow Her Franchise Portfolio

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, the nation's fastest-growing pizza brand*, celebrates multi-unit franchisee Stephanie Moseley for being named a Women Franchisee Rock Star by Franchise Business Review. Each year Franchise Business Review honors franchise owners who set exceptional examples for achieving success within the franchise model. This year's Franchisee Rock Stars were selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research throughout the past 18 months.

With four thriving Marco's locations in Virginia, Moseley is well on her way to growing her pizza empire to a desired 10 locations. Prior to entrepreneurship, Moseley spent seven years as an Air Force intelligence analyst with top-secret clearance, running a division that oversaw the highest – and fastest – flying reconnaissance aircraft ever built. A former Air Force Captain, her military experience transitioned into a career in pharmaceutical and biotech sales, as well as entrepreneurship, allowing her to achieve growth.

"It is such an honor to be recognized with this award," said Moseley. "I owe a big thank you to my team – my Chief Operations Officer, General Managers, Marketing Manager, and all team members – along with the ongoing support I receive from Marco's in helping me grow my entrepreneurial dream. This is such a huge achievement as it validates that our efforts have not gone unnoticed. With two more stores set to open by the end of the year, the future is bright and I have more drive than ever to continue on my growth journey."

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership teams in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen," Top-Performers and Multi-Unit Owners.

"Not only is Stephanie a stand-out franchisee for Marco's, but she's earned her place as a leader in the franchise industry," said Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President of Marco's Pizza. "We're extremely proud of Stephanie on all she's accomplished and look forward to her continuing to play a role in growing and strengthening the Marco's brand."

Marco's is experiencing explosive growth, record-breaking double-digit same-store-sales increases year-over-year, and continues to pilot new programs – investing millions of dollars into technology and innovation – to sustain its performance. On track to reach $1B in annual systemwide sales in 2022 , eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators are flocking to the franchise opportunity, as now nearly half of the franchise network is made up of multi-unit owners.

With strong growth and performance, Marco's experienced a 12.8% increase in year-over-year Average Unit Volume (AUV), and the Top 50% of Marco's franchised stores generated $1,198,201 AUV for 2021**.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 4 in the Fastest Growing category on Restaurant Business' 2021 "Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include a first-time presence on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 42 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured five consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

**Based on the Average Unit Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for fiscal year 2021. Based on fiscal year 2021, 146 of 389 Franchised Stores in the category (38%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2022 FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

