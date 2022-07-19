Summit Hosting Announces New Chairman of the Board and CEO

Stanley Kania and Warren Patterson have taken on new leadership positions.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hosting, one of the largest providers of virtual servers and cloud-based QuickBooks and Sage hosting in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce today that a senior leadership transition has taken place. Stanley Kania, former CEO of Summit Hosting has become Chairman of the Board for the company, and Warren Patterson, former COO, has become the CEO.

Summit Hosting - Secure Cloud Hosting. Always On. Always Secure. (PRNewswire)

Summit Hosting delivers an industry-leading secure cloud experience for QuickBooks, Sage and other applications.

"We came together to form Summit Hosting in 2016 with the shared vision of creating a great cloud hosting company that offers tailored solutions to help businesses save money and increase growth while removing IT headaches. Warren has been instrumental in executing on that vision and is highly equipped to continue to lead the organization in his new role as CEO" said Kania. "This transition was part of the strategic plan we developed when partnering with our private equity partners, Silver Oak Services Partners, last year and I look forward to remaining actively involved in the company going forward as Chairman."

Patterson has focused on scaling companies in the application hosting and IaaS space throughout his career. "I am thrilled to take the next step as CEO of Summit Hosting," he said. "We have built a great business with the best people, processes, and technology in place to provide an excellent customer experience. I look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plan through continued acquisitions, and expanding into new end markets while continuing to provide high-quality services to our existing customers."

Summit Hosting is committed to bringing the best cloud solutions to the market by pushing the boundaries of what they offer and delivering a high-quality cloud experience with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

"We're excited about the future," said Patterson. "We have a lot of interesting projects in the works and these leadership changes position Summit Hosting for continued success."

About Summit Hosting: Summit Hosting is a leading cloud hosting provider for financial applications, including QuickBooks, Sage, and SAP Programs in North America. We offer top-tier hosting platforms for customers worldwide, with over 8,000 servers and 30,000 end-users running in our environments. We pride ourselves on giving our customers every tool they need to make their day-to-day more manageable and allow their business to grow.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

Dedicated, Secure Cloud Hosting for Business-Critical Applications (PRNewswire)

