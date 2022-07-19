Tyson Group Wins Globee® in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards

DUBLIN, Ohio , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Group announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named The Human Sales Factor: The Human-to-Human Equation for Connecting, Persuading, and Closing the Deal a gold medal winner in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.

We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers.

The American Best in Business Awards program recognizes the achievements of your organization's executives, employees, teams, company performance, products & services, and PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and much more.

More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

Having spent nearly three decades meticulously examining the skillsets required for connecting with others—through the training and coaching of thousands of sales leaders and their teams for some of the biggest brands in the world—bestselling author Lance Tyson has mastered the powers of persuasion and influence, while decoding the intricacies of why people buy from others. His newest bestseller The Human Sales Factor is a deep dive into the utilization of human to human connection in closing deals.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose #1 WSJ Bestselling Business Book has been named a winner by the Globee Awards," says Lance Tyson, CEO of Tyson Group. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted and provided negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Their expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching helps the right talent drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales leaders and their teams meet and exceed goals in all industries.

