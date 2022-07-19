Walker & Dunlop to Sponsor Rutgers University's Center for Real Estate

Program Will Help Bring More Diverse Talent into Commercial Real Estate Industry

BETHESDA, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will be a corporate sponsor of the Rutgers Center for Real Estate, pledging to help students, especially those from minority backgrounds, to better prepare for careers in the commercial real estate industry. The partnership offers invaluable hands-on learning opportunities, mentorship by industry experts, paid internships with on-the-job experience, and one-on-one support from industry professionals.

Irelynne Estevez-Waller, vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Walker & Dunlop said, "We want to open doors for students who otherwise may not have had this opportunity. Working with Rutgers allows us to lend our expertise to those who are interested in our industry and ultimately develop a new diverse talent pool."

Students will enter into competitions that test their knowledge of commercial reauity, vffl estate finance and development in real-world situations. One of the available internships is through Project Destined, a non-profit that specializes in training underserved youth about real estate and investments.

"Our corporate partners like Walker & Dunlop are extremely important because of the experiential learning opportunities and support they provide," Lei Lei, dean of Rutgers Business School, said in Rutgers' announcement of the new sponsorship. "Our students will be able to apply their knowledge in real-world situations offering them powerful learning experiences and strengthening their time in the classroom."

"Our alliance with Rutgers will provide students with the network and experience that will enhance their resumes and prepare them for jobs upon graduation. By supporting these students, we are helping to ensure a diversified talent pipeline in the commercial real estate industry," Estevez-Waller said.

"It is an honor for Rutgers to have Walker & Dunlop as a corporate partner, given its long history of excellence and its commitment to diversity in commercial real estate," said Morris A. Davis, the Paul J. Profeta Chair of Real Estate and academic director for the Rutgers Center for Real Estate. "We look forward to exploring all the possible benefits to our students."

Walker & Dunlop is committed to being a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion. Through our strong partnerships with organizations focused on education, our industry leadership through CRE United, and our own ambitious company goals, we strive to cultivate a more diverse industry that reflects the composition of the neighborhoods in which we live, work, shop, and play.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

