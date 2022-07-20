FRC's Lela Gilbert, Arielle Del Turco and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin Publish New Book: Heroic Faith

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Family Research Council's Lela Gilbert, Arielle Del Turco and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin released a new book Heroic Faith: Hope Amid Global Persecution from Fidelis Publishing.

From Asia to Africa, from the Middle East to Europe and beyond, the global persecution of Christians becomes more ominous with every passing year. Heroic Faith serves as a tribute to the courageous believers who face grave, and often deadly threats, yet bravely persevere in their devotion to Jesus Christ.

The book highlights personal stories from those who endure religious persecution and takes a close look at the tragic circumstances Christians often face due to dangerous, and sometimes deadly opposition, to their faith. The book's true stories of persistence and faithfulness offer inspiration and hope. Heroic Faith also provides insights into the ideologies driving the hostility and persecution, what steps the U.S. government might take to help, and how readers can best respond to the struggles of the faithful.

The authors write:

"As we experience increasing threats of discrimination and persecution in the U.S., it is important for us to learn from our brothers and sisters who suffer deeply and dangerously. How do they cope? How do they face injury and death? They may not look like us or live the way we do, but they are our Christian family. What can they teach us? Heroic Faith's pages will carry your imagination to faraway lands with different cultures, climates, and cuisines. And it may well inspire you, encourage you, or even compel you to take action, to reach out, to really want to do something to make a difference."

Lela Gilbert is FRC's Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom. Arielle Del Turco is FRC's Assistant Director of the Center for Religious Liberty. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin serves as FRC's Executive Vice President.

To purchase a copy of Heroic Faith, please visit this link: https://frc.org/heroicfaith

SOURCE Family Research Council