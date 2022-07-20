Jollibee Opens Second Location in Queens, NY on July 21, 2022, Bringing Its Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken and Other Delicious Menu Items to Dynamic Jamaica Neighborhood

Jollibee Opens Second Location in Queens, NY on July 21, 2022, Bringing Its Iconic Chickenjoy Fried Chicken and Other Delicious Menu Items to Dynamic Jamaica Neighborhood

Opening Marks International Fast-Food Brand's Third Location in New York City and 59th in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International fast-food brand, Jollibee, known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy Jollibee Chicken Sandwich, and other delicious menu items, will open its doors in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, New York, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The new store marks the second location in the city's largest borough, as Jollibee continues to grow its fanbase in "The Big Apple" by offering customers great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy.

Located at 16008 Jamaica Avenue in the heart of downtown Jamaica, Queens, the new Jollibee will be open seven days a week, from 8AM – 10PM daily. Those who are familiar with Jollibee know that the star of the menu is Chickenjoy – the brand's take on a classic American comfort food – bone-in fried chicken; customers can enjoy Jollibee's classic original recipe or go with the spicy version, which offers a delicious kick of heat. In addition to its world-famous fried chicken, Jollibee's diverse menu line-up is what sets it apart. Whether you're craving a new take on a familiar comfort-food favorite, or you want to discover something completely different that you can't find anywhere else, Jollibee offers something for everyone.

Jollibee's mission is to bring people together through the joy of eating. The brand's most popular menu items include:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's flagship product features chicken that is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for exceptional flavor.

Spicy Chickenjoy : Another top seller is Spicy Chickenjoy, which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy.

Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich shot to the top of the menu charts.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

In addition to dining at the restaurant, customers can enjoy their favorite Jollibee menu items to-go or through the following online ordering channels: Jollibee's ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website and the DoorDash delivery platform.

"We are so excited to expand our presence in Queens, as it is home to such a beautiful, dynamic melting pot of people from all different backgrounds and cultures," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "While Jollibee was founded in the Philippines, we believe that great taste knows no boundaries; Queens County is one of America's most diverse populations, which makes it a perfect fit for exposing our brand to a broader audience who have yet to discover our special brand of joy."

Set in a vibrant district in southeast Queens, the Jamaica neighborhood offers a wide variety of independent businesses that reflect the diverse population that calls the area home. Queens is the largest and fastest growing of New York City's five boroughs and Jollibee will be positioned at the heart of this neighborhood in close proximity to York College and amongst the hundreds of businesses that serve the area. This store marks the brand's 59th U.S. location and joins its two existing New York City locations – Manhattan (609 8th Avenue) and Woodside, Queens (6229 Roosevelt Avenue). Jollibee store openings in the U.S. and around the world are known for drawing massive crowds, which was the case when Jollibee first opened its doors in Manhattan in 2018; despite the cold, rainy weather, hundreds of hungry fans waited up to 20 hours to be among the first in line on opening day.

Stay updated on Jollibee's upcoming store openings by following @jollibeeus on Facebook and @jollibeeus on Instagram.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

