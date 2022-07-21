Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Published: Jul. 21, 2022

Earnings trend continues; strategies lift EPS and margin

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) reported net income of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $10 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.  Earnings per common share were $0.70 in the second quarter and $1.33 for the first six months of 2022.

Second-quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings per share of $0.70 grew 21% in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest income improved $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, aided by a 39% decline in interest expense.
  • Net interest margin yield benefited from rising interest rates, increasing 37 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Loans grew $53.5 million during the second quarter, driven by commercial loans.

"We continue to deliver solid financial results as shown in our second quarter performance," said Jae A. Evans, President & CEO. "Isabella Bank continues to experience increased net income and improvement in net interest margin.  With additional interest rate increases anticipated by the Federal Reserve, we expect these improvements to continue throughout the remainder of 2022.

"Despite continued concerns over how inflation and other events happening around the world may impact the financial services industry, we continue to pursue strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder and customer value," Evans added.

"During the second quarter, we announced the construction of a new full-service branch in Saginaw, expanding our presence within the Great Lakes Bay Region.  The Bank also successfully completed a planned online banking conversion during the quarter, thereby enhancing our customers' experience.  We remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities and our customers by providing innovative and competitive products and services."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2022 was $5.3 million, a 14.6% increase compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.  For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, net income was $10 million.  Net interest income improved, offset by increased operating expenses, as described below.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first half of 2022 increased $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2021.  While Paycheck Protection Program loan fees declined during the period, rising interest rates within the loan portfolio and growth in loans and investment securities drove a $934,000 increase in gross interest income during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.  The Corporation continued to benefit from a reduction in higher-cost borrowings as interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $1.6 million, or 38.8%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.  A $522,000 provision for loan losses expense was recorded during the first half of 2022, compared to a $492,000 provision reversal during the same period in 2021, as initial concerns over potential credit quality issues related to the onset of the pandemic did not materialize.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income increased $295,000 during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.  A $968,000 increase in service charges and fees that included $577,000 of OMSR income, was partially offset by a $726,000 reduction in gain on sale of loans as residential mortgage originations declined.  Noninterest expenses for the first six months of 2022 increased $1.7 million, as a result of increased compensation, other losses, consulting, marketing, and donations and community relations, as many charitable organizations resumed activities and events.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 3.16% and 3.01% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to 2.79% and 2.88% for the same periods in 2021.  This marked improvement is the result of strategies management implemented In 2019 and 2020, focused on improving the net yields as rates declined, including enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits.  Considering the rate increases during the first half of 2022 and the anticipation of future rate increases in the remainder of the year, the Corporation expects continued improvement in the net yield on interest earning assets.

Balance Sheet

Assets: The Corporation had $2.05 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2022.  Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $273.3 million and $454.5 million in investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 billion.  While gross loans declined $29.1 million since December 31, 2021, due to a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, loans increased $53.5 million or 4.4%, during the second quarter of 2022.  Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.12% of gross loans as of June 30, 2022.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $49.5 million, or 2.90%, since December 31, 2021.  Growth in accounts from new customers is the driving factor behind this increase.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.  As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.50% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.22%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $24.80 as of June 30, 2022, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.35%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30
2022


December 31
2021

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,871


$           25,563

Interest bearing balances due from banks

56,146


79,767

Total cash and cash equivalents

82,017


105,330

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

557,590


490,601

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

906


1,735

Loans




Commercial

772,567


807,439

Agricultural

94,726


93,955

Residential real estate

329,795


326,361

Consumer

74,822


73,282

Gross loans

1,271,910


1,301,037

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,700


9,103

Net loans

1,262,210


1,291,934

Premises and equipment

24,169


24,419

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,552


32,472

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,095


17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,294


48,302

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

25,540


19,982

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,048,373


$      2,032,158

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits




Noninterest bearing

$         488,110


$         448,352

Interest bearing demand deposits

370,284


364,563

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

834,933


818,841

Certificates of deposit over $250

66,539


78,583

Total deposits

1,759,866


1,710,339

Borrowed funds




Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

47,247


50,162

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000


20,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,203


29,158

Total borrowed funds

86,450


99,320

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,377


11,451

Total liabilities

1,857,693


1,821,110

Shareholders' equity




Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,553,113 shares (including 126,388 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022 and
7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021

129,115


129,052

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,791


4,545

Retained earnings

81,614


75,592

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(24,840)


1,859

Total shareholders' equity

190,680


211,048

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,048,373


$      2,032,158

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 

 June 30


Six Months Ended 

 June 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$           13,179


$           12,504


$           25,557


$           25,601

Available-for-sale securities








Taxable

2,027


1,140


3,642


2,305

Nontaxable

704


803


1,364


1,668

Federal funds sold and other

192


193


301


356

Total interest income

16,102


14,640


30,864


29,930

Interest expense








Deposits

854


1,444


1,790


3,112

Borrowings








Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

8


11


17


27

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

47


389


119


794

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266


83


532


83

Total interest expense

1,175


1,927


2,458


4,016

Net interest income

14,927


12,713


28,406


25,914

Provision for loan losses

485


31


522


(492)

Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

14,442


12,682


27,884


26,406

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,284


1,830


4,493


3,525

Wealth management fees

784


806


1,538


1,502

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

170


375


394


1,120

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

222


190


432


376

Other

135


114


285


324

Total noninterest income

3,595


3,315


7,142


6,847

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,037


5,700


12,111


11,577

Furniture and equipment

1,442


1,327


2,892


2,700

Occupancy

929


915


1,895


1,860

Other

3,253


2,553


6,083


5,175

Total noninterest expenses

11,661


10,495


22,981


21,312

Income before federal income tax
expense

6,376


5,502


12,045


11,941

Federal income tax expense

1,081


881


2,016


1,922

NET INCOME

$              5,295


$              4,621


$            10,029


$            10,019

Earnings per common share








Basic

$                0.70


$                0.58


$                1.33


$                1.26

Diluted

$                0.69


$                0.57


$                1.31


$                1.24

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.27


$                0.27


$                0.54


$                0.54

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.


Three Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$    1,259,573


$         13,179


4.19 %


$    1,200,998


$         12,504


4.16 %

Taxable investment securities

475,010


2,027


1.71 %


281,245


1,140


1.62 %

Nontaxable investment securities

109,367


975


3.57 %


122,514


1,117


3.65 %

Fed funds sold

6



1.47 %


3



0.01 %

Other

77,176


192


1.00 %


265,227


193


0.29 %

Total earning assets

1,921,132


16,373


3.41 %


1,869,987


14,954


3.20 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

(9,288)






(9,326)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

22,838






28,629





Premises and equipment

24,269






24,826





Accrued income and other assets

84,590






106,780





Total assets

$    2,043,541






$    2,020,896

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       375,123


$                56


0.06 %


$       330,586


$                45


0.05 %

Savings deposits

627,916


171


0.11 %


550,145


149


0.11 %

Time deposits

274,284


627


0.91 %


347,155


1,250


1.44 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

46,029


8


0.07 %


52,239


11


0.08 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000


47


1.88 %


84,725


389


1.84 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,188


266


3.65 %


9,551


83


3.48 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,362,540


1,175


0.34 %


1,374,401


1,927


0.56 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

470,139






412,600





Other

15,237






12,478





Shareholders' equity

195,625






221,417





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,043,541






$    2,020,896





Net interest income (FTE)



$         15,198






$         13,027



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.16 %






2.79 %


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate


Average

Balance


Tax

Equivalent

Interest


Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Loans

$    1,247,746


$         25,557


4.10 %


$    1,201,344


$         25,601


4.26 %

Taxable investment securities

448,405


3,642


1.62 %


236,099


2,305


1.95 %

Nontaxable investment securities

105,507


1,895


3.59 %


127,157


2,311


3.63 %

Fed funds sold

4



1.12 %


3



0.01 %

Other

120,027


301


0.50 %


280,083


356


0.25 %

Total earning assets

1,921,689


31,395


3.27 %


1,844,686


30,573


3.31 %

NONEARNING ASSETS












Allowance for loan losses

(9,209)






(9,574)





Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,827






28,787





Premises and equipment

24,364






24,987





Accrued income and other assets

93,648






109,898





Total assets

$    2,055,319






$    1,998,784

















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Interest bearing demand deposits

$       379,275


$              106


0.06 %


$       322,931


$              122


0.08 %

Savings deposits

621,661


330


0.11 %


540,776


298


0.11 %

Time deposits

282,172


1,354


0.96 %


357,466


2,692


1.51 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

47,535


17


0.07 %


53,187


27


0.10 %

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

12,431


119


1.91 %


87,348


794


1.82 %

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,177


532


3.65 %


4,665


83


3.56 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,372,251


2,458


0.36 %


1,366,373


4,016


0.59 %

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES












Demand deposits

464,271






397,959





Other

16,061






13,311





Shareholders' equity

202,736






221,141





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,055,319






$    1,998,784





Net interest income (FTE)



$         28,937






$         26,557



Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.01 %






2.88 %

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021


June 30
2021

PER SHARE










Basic earnings

$            0.70


$            0.63


$            0.63


$            0.59


$            0.58

Diluted earnings

$            0.69


$            0.62


$            0.63


$            0.58


$            0.57

Dividends

$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27


$            0.27

Tangible book value

$          18.85


$          19.56


$          21.61


$          21.87


$          21.73

Quoted market value










High

$          26.25


$          26.00


$          29.00


$          26.74


$          23.90

Low

$          23.00


$          24.50


$          24.75


$          22.55


$          21.00

Close (1)

$          24.80


$          25.85


$          25.50


$          26.03


$          23.00

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,553,113


7,542,758


7,532,641


7,926,610


7,946,658

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,545,001


7,533,711


7,570,961


7,932,227


7,944,455

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,650,145


7,639,688


7,679,019


8,044,572


8,063,164

PERFORMANCE RATIOS










Return on average total assets

1.04 %


0.92 %


0.96 %


0.91 %


0.91 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.83 %


9.02 %


8.83 %


8.35 %


8.35 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

14.38 %


11.72 %


11.31 %


10.65 %


10.69 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.16 %


2.86 %


2.86 %


2.85 %


2.79 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)










Loans sold with servicing retained

$      273,294


$      275,556


$      278,844


$      285,392


$      290,033

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      454,535


$      501,829


$      516,243


$      491,784


$      493,287

Total assets under management

$   2,776,202


$   2,838,318


$   2,827,245


$   2,859,877


$   2,814,727

ASSET QUALITY (1)










Nonaccrual status loans

$             540


$             747


$          1,245


$          3,077


$          3,329

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        21,905


$        22,335


$        25,276


$        26,189


$        26,785

Foreclosed assets

$             241


$             187


$             211


$             348


$             365

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$              (11)


$              (64)


$               71


$             160


$              (58)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.05 %


0.06 %


0.10 %


0.25 %


0.28 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %


0.05 %


0.08 %


0.18 %


0.19 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.76 %


0.76 %


0.70 %


0.73 %


0.78 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)










Shareholders' equity to assets

9.31 %


9.50 %


10.39 %


10.64 %


10.88 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.38 %


8.12 %


7.97 %


8.37 %


8.46 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.44 %


12.83 %


12.07 %


13.07 %


13.81 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.44 %


12.83 %


12.07 %


13.07 %


13.81 %

Total risk-based capital

15.33 %


15.84 %


14.94 %


16.03 %


17.00 %


(1) At end of period 


Six Months Ended


June 30
2022


June 30
2021


June 30
2020

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$            1.33


$            1.26


$            0.91

Diluted earnings

$            1.31


$            1.24


$            0.90

Dividends

$            0.54


$            0.54


$            0.54

Tangible book value

$          18.85


$          21.73


$          21.52

Quoted market value






High

$          26.25


$          23.90


$          24.50

Low

$          23.00


$          19.45


$          15.60

Close (1)

$          24.80


$          23.00


$          18.25

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,553,113


7,946,658


7,977,019

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,539,799


7,956,889


7,927,298

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,645,357


8,075,763


8,081,475

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.98 %


1.00 %


0.78 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.89 %


9.06 %


6.67 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

13.00 %


11.61 %


4.30 %

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.01 %


2.88 %


2.95 %

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$      273,294


$      290,033


$      263,332

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      454,535


$      493,287


$      395,214

Total assets under management

$   2,776,202


$   2,814,727


$   2,571,773

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual status loans

$             540


$          3,329


$          5,319

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        21,905


$        26,785


$        20,536

Foreclosed assets

$             241


$             365


$             776

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$              (75)


$            (108)


$              (45)

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.05 %


0.28 %


0.42 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %


0.19 %


0.33 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.76 %


0.78 %


0.69 %

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.31 %


10.88 %


11.50 %

Tier 1 leverage

8.38 %


8.46 %


8.86 %

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.44 %


13.81 %


12.90 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.44 %


13.81 %


12.90 %

Total risk-based capital

15.33 %


17.00 %


13.60 %


(1) At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021


June 30
2021

Commercial

$         772,567


$         727,614


$         807,439


$         757,993


$         723,888

Agricultural

94,726


88,169


93,955


93,782


95,197

Residential real estate

329,795


328,559


326,361


321,620


312,567

Consumer

74,822


74,029


73,282


75,163


75,011

Gross loans

$      1,271,910


$      1,218,371


$      1,301,037


$      1,248,558


$      1,206,663



June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021


June 30
2021

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         488,110


$         461,473


$         448,352


$         430,950


$         428,410

Interest bearing demand deposits

370,284


387,187


364,563


374,137


326,971

Savings deposits

635,397


635,195


596,662


572,136


549,134

Certificates of deposit

265,477


279,708


297,696


312,027


326,214

Internet certificates of deposit

598


598


3,066


3,066


5,777

Total deposits

$      1,759,866


$      1,764,161


$      1,710,339


$      1,692,316


$      1,636,506



June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021


June 30
2021

U.S. Treasury

$         214,474


$         218,268


$         209,703


$         192,069


$         132,593

States and political subdivisions

119,649


114,015


121,205


128,689


130,960

Auction rate money market preferred

2,497


2,867


3,242


3,246


3,260

Mortgage-backed securities

45,796


49,578


56,148


62,030


68,155

Collateralized mortgage obligations

167,572


152,441


92,301


100,767


109,294

Corporate

7,602


7,750


8,002


7,583


4,192

Available-for-sale securities, at
fair value

$         557,590


$         544,919


$         490,601


$         494,384


$         448,454



June 30
2022


March 31
2022


December 31
2021


September 30
2021


June 30
2021

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$           47,247


$           51,353


$           50,162


$           67,519


$           62,274

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000


10,000


20,000


60,000


70,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs

29,203


29,181


29,158


29,136


29,121

Total borrowed funds

$           86,450


$           90,534


$           99,320


$         156,655


$         161,395

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Service charges and fees








ATM and debit card fees

$              1,202


$              1,127


$              2,295


$              2,126

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

631


481


1,240


917

Net OMSR income (loss)

213


(68)


477


(100)

Freddie Mac servicing fee

167


181


338


395

Other fees for customer services

71


109


143


187

Total service charges and fees

2,284


1,830


4,493


3,525

Wealth management fees

784


806


1,538


1,502

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

222


190


432


376

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

170


375


394


1,120

Other

135


114


285


324

Total noninterest income

$              3,595


$              3,315


$              7,142


$              6,847



Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Compensation and benefits

$              6,037


$              5,700


$           12,111


$           11,577

Furniture and equipment

1,442


1,327


2,892


2,700

Occupancy

929


915


1,895


1,860

Other








Audit, consulting, and legal fees

605


452


1,154


888

ATM and debit card fees

508


462


942


879

Marketing costs

364


238


603


447

Donations and community relations

139


108


426


254

Memberships and subscriptions

207


217


424


428

Loan underwriting fees

215


200


397


390

Director fees

187


180


388


339

FDIC insurance premiums

131


129


256


360

All other

897


567


1,493


1,190

Total other noninterest expenses

3,253


2,553


6,083


5,175

Total noninterest expenses

$           11,661


$           10,495


$           22,981


$           21,312

