Körber acquires enVista's omnichannel and global freight audit and payment services

HAMBURG, Germany, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber, an international technology group, has signed an agreement to purchase enVista's platform of Enspire Commerce™ omnichannel solutions, including its order management system (OMS), and its freight audit and payment (FAP) service. enVista's capabilities expand Körber's portfolio to enable businesses to deliver upon ever-increasing consumer expectations in today's highly competitive omnichannel landscape.

Meeting today's consumer expectations requires digitization and integrated processes from order capture through final delivery. With this acquisition, Kӧrber becomes a single, global provider of omnichannel commerce, fulfillment, and transportation software. By combining Kӧrber's unique depth of software with enVista, organizations have a simple, compelling means of aligning and digitizing commerce and supply chain operations end-to-end.

"This acquisition is a great extension of our existing product portfolio and another important milestone towards our ambition to become a global supply chain software champion! At the same time, with more than 400 new colleagues and experts around the world, we are also substantially strengthening our footprint to further support our customers globally!", said Stephan Seifert, Chief Executive Officer at Körber Group. "We also see that our strategic cooperation with KKR - concluded in March 2022 - is already showing initial success, and we are all excited to go forward!" This announcement follows KKR's acquisition of a significant minority stake in Körber's supply chain software business in March 2022.

"Körber is the trusted fulfillment and distribution technology partner for thousands of organizations worldwide," said Chad Collins, Chief Executive Officer Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Acquiring enVista's commerce platform enables our customers to manage the life cycle of the order from multiple demand sources and network-wide inventory. The freight audit and payment service provides a single source of visibility and tracking typically not available in ERP or TMS solutions."

enVista's order management system (OMS), part of the Enspire Commerce platform, enables order visibility across channels and actionable data. These capabilities are heightened when in tandem with Kӧrber's fulfillment solutions. As a result, customer demands are met in real time. enVista's freight audit and payment (FAP) services will complement the businesses' OMS and WMS capabilities to provide unparalleled new levels of last-mile profitability, control, intelligence, and customer experience. By providing a single source of transportation visibility while simultaneously optimizing and governing transportation spend, enVista and Körber empower tomorrow's supply chains to fully unlock the value of their transportation activities.

"Leading retailers, distributors and brands realize commerce and supply chain solutions must integrate and digitize" said Jim Barnes, CEO at enVista. "Our next-generation omnichannel commerce and FAP solutions, combined with Körber's order fulfillment capabilities, deliver the seamless omnichannel brand experiences consumers expect. Körber's global sales, implementation and support capabilities will strengthen enVista offerings, providing new levels of value, competitive advantage and market momentum. I look forward to bringing my 30 years of experience in supply chain and commerce to the team."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with about 12,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group. Find out more on www.koerber.com

About Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About enVista

enVista is a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world's leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista's market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm's ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let's have a conversation™. www.envistacorp.com

