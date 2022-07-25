The Aaron's Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Updates Full Year Outlook

Consolidated revenues were $610.4 million , up 30.6%, benefiting from BrandsMart acquisition

Strong performance from Aaron's e-commerce channel and GenNext stores

Losses per share were $0.17 ; Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.79 , adjusted primarily for acquisition-related items

Net losses were $5.3 million ; Non-GAAP net earnings were $24.8 million

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $48.1 million , down 26.4%, as high inflation pressured lower-income consumers

Updates full year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $150 million to $170 million

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. This quarter is the Company's first report on a consolidated basis, incorporating results from BrandsMart U.S.A., acquired April 1, 2022.

"With the acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A., consolidated revenues increased in the second quarter, and we are encouraged by the performance of this new business segment," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company, Inc. "In the Aaron's Business, customer demand and payment activity progressively worsened through the quarter as high inflation impacted the lower-income consumer. In response to these challenging market conditions, we are leveraging our centralized lease decisioning and digital servicing platforms to maintain relationships with our customers and strengthening actions to control costs."

"We continue to strategically invest in our growing e-commerce channel, our high-performing GenNext store program, and the value creation opportunities available through the BrandsMart acquisition," Lindsay added. "Together with our strong balance sheet and liquidity, we believe these investments enable us to continue delivering a market leading value proposition to a large and increasingly diversified customer base that will expand our market share and position us for future growth."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (the "Company") conducts its operations through two primary operating business segments: 1) the Aaron's Business segment, which includes, Company-operated Aaron's stores, the Aarons.com e-commerce platform, Aaron's franchise operations, BrandsMart Leasing, a lease-to-own solution offered to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A., and Woodhaven, a furniture manufacturing operation (collectively, the "Aaron's Business"); and 2) the BrandsMart segment, which includes, BrandsMart U.S.A. retail stores and the Brandsmartusa.com e-commerce platform (collectively, "BrandsMart"). The financial and operating results for the BrandsMart segment do not include BrandsMart Leasing and neither business segment results include unallocated corporate expenses. Additionally, the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 include the results of operations of BrandsMart subsequent to the April 1, 2022 acquisition, while financial and operating results for all periods prior to the April 1, 2022 acquisition do not include BrandsMart. For all periods presented, the Company has retroactively adjusted disclosures to align with the new reportable segments.

Consolidated Results

The Company's total revenues were $610.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $467.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net losses were $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with net earnings of $33.0 million in the prior year period. Net losses for the second quarter of 2022 include the effects of a one-time, non-cash charge for a fair value adjustment to merchandise inventories of $23.0 million, BrandsMart acquisition-related costs of $8.0 million, restructuring charges of $5.6 million, acquisition-related intangible amortization expense of $2.8 million, and separation costs of $0.2 million. These charges were partially offset by a net tax benefit of $4.8 million related to a remeasurement of the Company's deferred state tax balances in conjunction with the BrandsMart acquisition. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 included restructuring charges of $1.8 million and separation costs of $1.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26.4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total consolidated revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 7.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 14.0% in the prior year second quarter. The declines in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were primarily due to lower lease renewal rates, higher provision for lease merchandise write-offs, and higher other operating expenses, partially offset by lower personnel costs in the Aaron's Business. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was also offset by $10.5 million of adjusted EBITDA generated from the BrandsMart acquisition.

Diluted losses per share were $0.17 in the second quarter of 2022 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.95 in the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $1.05 in the second quarter of 2021.

Aaron's Business Segment Results

Total revenues for the Aaron's Business were $430.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.0% compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower lease revenues and retail sales. The lower lease revenues were primarily attributable to lower lease renewal rates and lower exercise of early purchase options. At the end of the second quarter of 2022 our overall lease portfolio size was $130.8 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the end of the second quarter of 2021. The lease renewal rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 88.5%, compared to 92.4% in the government stimulus-aided second quarter of 2021. E-commerce revenues increased 4.0% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and represented 15.4% of lease revenues. During the quarter, the Aaron's Business opened 36 GenNext locations, bringing the total to 171 GenNext stores, or 16.1% of total Company-operated Aaron's stores. Lease originations in GenNext stores open less than one year continued growing at a rate of more than 20 percentage points higher than our average legacy stores.

Same store revenues decreased 6.7% as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower lease renewal rate, lower exercise of early purchase options, and a reduction in retail sales. These factors were partially offset by a larger average same-store lease portfolio size during the quarter.

For the Aaron's Business, earnings before income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 were $29.5 million compared to $61.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Aaron's Business was $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 38.9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. As a percentage of total revenues for the Aaron's Business, adjusted EBITDA was 11.2% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with 16.8% in the prior year second quarter. The declines in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the Aaron's Business were primarily due to lower lease renewal rates and higher provision for lease merchandise write-offs compared to the government stimulus-aided levels in the second quarter of 2021. Lease merchandise write-offs were 5.7% in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by higher other operating expenses offset by lower personnel costs.

BrandsMart Segment Second Quarter Results

The Company's consolidated financial and operating results for all periods prior to the April 1, 2022 acquisition do not include BrandsMart and therefore have not been addressed in the discussion below.

Total revenues for BrandsMart were $181.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Losses before income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 were $15.9 million. Losses before income taxes in the second quarter of 2022 include a one-time $23.0 million non-cash charge related to a fair value adjustment of the acquired merchandise inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million in the second quarter, and as a percentage of total revenues for the BrandsMart segment, adjusted EBITDA was 5.8%.

Second Quarter Share Repurchase Program and Dividend Activity

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 254,216 shares of Aaron's common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $5.3 million. The total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 were 30,777,065, compared to 33,093,668 as of June 30, 2021. The remaining authorized share repurchase amount was $135.8 million as of June 30, 2022. In addition, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1125 per share which was paid to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.

Updated Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company has updated its full year 2022 outlook to reflect expectations that continued high inflation and related macroeconomic factors will adversely impact customer demand, lease portfolio size, lease renewal rates, the provision for lease merchandise write-offs, and Company expenses. For the full year 2022, we now expect consolidated total revenues between $2.19 billion and $2.27 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $150.0 million and $170.0 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.75 and $2.15.

The Company assumes depreciation and amortization of $85.0 million to $90.0 million, and a diluted weighted average share count of approximately 31.5 million shares.





Current Outlook1, 2,3 Previous Outlook1, 2



Low High Low High Consolidated Company









Total Revenues

$2.19 billion $2.27 billion $2.32 billion $2.39 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$150.0 million $170.0 million $200.0 million $215.0 million Non-GAAP EPS

$1.75 $2.15 $2.65 $2.90 Capital Expenditures

$100.0 million $120.0 million $100.0 million $125.0 million Free Cash Flow

$50.0 million $60.0 million $45.0 million $55.0 million











Aaron's Business









Total Revenues

$1.65 billion $1.71 billion N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA

$180.0 million $195.0 million N/A N/A Annual Same Store Revenues

-8.0 % -6.0 % N/A N/A











BrandsMart









Total Revenues

$545.0 million $565.0 million $545.0 million $565.0 million Adjusted EBITDA

$20.0 million $25.0 million $20.0 million $25.0 million





1 See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section accompanying the press release. 2 BrandsMart outlook represents expected results for the nine months ended December 31,

2022. 3 The current outlook for the Aaron's Business and BrandsMart segments does not include

unallocated corporate expenses.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on July 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast accessible through the Company's investor relations website, investor.aarons.com.

About The Aaron's Company Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "remain," "believe," "outlook," "expect," "assume," "assumed," and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) factors impacting consumer spending, including the current inflationary environment and general macroeconomic conditions; (ii) any ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic due to new variants or efficacy and rate of vaccinations, as well as related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic (iii) the possibility that the operational, strategic and shareholder value creation opportunities expected from the separation and spin-off of the Aaron's Business into what is now The Aaron's Company, Inc. may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; (iv) the failure of that separation to qualify for the expected tax treatment; (v) the risk that the Company may fail to realize the benefits expected from the acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A., including projected synergies; (vi) risks related to the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the acquisition; (vii) failure to promptly and effectively integrate the BrandsMart U.S.A. acquisition; (viii) the effect of the acquisition on our operating results and businesses and on the ability of Aaron's and BrandsMart to retain and hire key personnel or maintain relationships with suppliers; (ix) changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; (x) legal and regulatory proceedings and investigations, including those related to consumer protection laws and regulations, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud, and information security; (xi) the risks associated with our strategy and strategic priorities not being successful, including our e-commerce and real estate repositioning and optimization initiatives or being more costly than anticipated; (xii) risks associated with the challenges faced by our business, including the commoditization of consumer electronics, our high fixed-cost operating model and the ongoing labor shortage; (xiii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors, as well as from traditional and online retailers and other competitors; (xiv) financial challenges faced by our franchisees; (xv) increases in lease merchandise write-offs, and the potential limited duration and impact of government stimulus and other government payments made by Federal and State governments to counteract the economic impact of the pandemic; (xvi) the availability and prices of supply chain resources, including products and transportation; (xvii) business disruptions due to political or economic instability due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and (xviii) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) the execution of our key strategic priorities; (ii) the growth and other benefits we expect from executing those priorities; (iii) our 2022 financial performance outlook; (iv) the Company's goals, plans, expectations, and projections regarding the expected benefits of the BrandsMart acquisition; and (v) the expected impact on our 2022 financial performance of additional rounds of government stimulus payments. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,



2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES:









Lease Revenues and Fees

$ 386,513 $ 411,621 $ 795,831 $ 839,262 Retail Sales

190,848 16,877 203,455 33,323 Non-Retail Sales

27,042 32,455 54,869 62,404 Franchise Royalties and Other Revenues

5,981 6,542 12,311 13,560



610,384 467,495 1,066,466 948,549 COST OF REVENUES:









Depreciation of Lease Merchandise and Other Lease Revenue

Costs

127,772 132,319 264,436 273,296 Retail Cost of Sales

165,228 10,887 174,343 21,405 Non-Retail Cost of Sales

24,237 29,609 49,593 56,100



317,237 172,815 488,372 350,801 GROSS PROFIT

293,147 294,680 578,094 597,748 OPERATING EXPENSES:









Personnel Costs

130,257 121,426 251,367 246,289 Other Operating Expenses, Net

136,387 114,046 240,746 222,412 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-Offs

22,113 12,117 44,070 25,534 Restructuring Expenses, Net

5,582 1,794 8,917 5,235 Separation Costs

230 1,246 770 5,636 Acquisition-Related Costs

8,033 — 11,497 —



302,602 250,629 557,367 505,106 OPERATING (LOSSES) PROFIT

(9,455) 44,051 20,727 92,642 Interest Expense

(2,463) (451) (2,813) (795) Other Non-Operating (Expense) Income, Net

(1,556) 744 (2,483) 1,146 (LOSSES) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(13,474) 44,344 15,431 92,993 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

(8,132) 11,369 (759) 23,695 NET (LOSSES) EARNINGS

$ (5,342) $ 32,975 $ 16,190 $ 69,298











(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ (0.17) $ 0.98 $ 0.52 $ 2.04 (LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE ASSUMING DILUTION

$ (0.17) $ 0.95 $ 0.51 $ 1.99 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

30,827 33,812 30,944 34,036 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING ASSUMING

DILUTION

30,827 34,561 31,490 34,739

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)









(Unaudited)





June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 28,249

$ 22,832 Accounts Receivable (net of allowances of $7,886 at June 30, 2022 and $7,163 at

December 31, 2021) 41,020

29,443 Lease Merchandise (net of accumulated depreciation and allowances of $437,803 at

June 30, 2022 and $439,745 at December 31, 2021) 746,666

772,154 Merchandise Inventories, Net 106,255

— Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 263,906

230,895 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 459,828

278,125 Goodwill 75,242

13,134 Other Intangibles, Net 110,258

5,095 Income Tax Receivable 6,731

3,587 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 93,691

86,000 Total Assets $ 1,931,846

$ 1,441,265 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 236,624

$ 244,670 Deferred Income Taxes Payable 93,744

92,306 Customer Deposits and Advance Payments 74,504

66,289 Operating Lease Liabilities 496,129

309,834 Debt 310,332

10,000 Total Liabilities 1,211,333

723,099







Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, Par Value $0.50 Per Share: Authorized: 112,500,000 Shares at

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Shares Issued: 36,037,069 at June 30, 2022 and

35,558,714 at December 31, 2021 18,019

17,779 Additional Paid-in Capital 731,891

724,384 Retained Earnings 107,611

98,546 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses (608)

(739)

856,913

839,970 Less: Treasury Shares at Cost





5,260,004 Shares at June 30, 2022 and 4,580,390 at December 31, 2021 (136,400)

(121,804) Total Shareholders' Equity 720,513

718,166 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,931,846

$ 1,441,265

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands) 2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Earnings $ 16,190

$ 69,298 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation of Lease Merchandise 260,507

269,600 Other Depreciation and Amortization 40,395

34,547 Provision for Lease Merchandise Write-Offs 44,070

25,534 Non-Cash Inventory Fair Value Adjustment 23,023

— Accounts Receivable Provision 17,484

10,879 Stock-Based Compensation 6,835

6,882 Deferred Income Taxes (1,644)

16,674 Impairment of Assets 6,048

2,810 Non-Cash Lease Expense 53,850

45,802 Other Changes, Net (6,349)

(2,437) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:





Lease Merchandise (279,949)

(335,262) Merchandise Inventories (2,480)

— Accounts Receivable (13,189)

(3,554) Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 5,829

(3,228) Income Tax Receivable (3,144)

(707) Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets and Liabilities (59,642)

(63,169) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses (33,909)

(2,748) Customer Deposits and Advance Payments (16,849)

(10,766) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 57,076

60,155 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of Property, Plant, and Equipment (57,687)

(45,826) Proceeds from Dispositions of Property, Plant, and Equipment 10,191

8,340 Acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A., Net of Cash Acquired (266,772)

— Acquisition of Businesses and Customer Agreements, Net of Cash Acquired (917)

(1,734) Proceeds from Other Investing-Related Activities 968

1,974 Cash Used in Investing Activities (314,217)

(37,246) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments on Swing Line Loans, Net (10,000)

— Proceeds from Revolver and Term Loan 291,700

— Repayments on Revolver, Term Loan and Financing Leases (4,200)

(753) Borrowings on Inventory Loan Program, Net 8,121

— Dividends Paid (6,611)

(6,770) Acquisition of Treasury Stock (11,055)

(42,626) Issuance of Stock Under Stock Option Plans 912

1,790 Shares Withheld for Tax Payments (3,541)

(2,729) Debt Issuance Costs (2,758)

— Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 262,568

(51,088) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (10)

35 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,417

(28,144) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 22,832

76,123 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 28,249

$ 47,979

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quarterly Revenues by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Elimination of

Intersegment

Revenues Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 386,513 $ — — $ 386,513 Retail Sales 10,709 181,442 (1,303) 190,848 Non-Retail Sales 27,042 — — 27,042 Franchise Royalties and Fees 5,792 — — 5,792 Other 189 — — 189 Total Revenues $ 430,245 $ 181,442 $ (1,303) $ 610,384









(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Elimination of

Intersegment

Revenues Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 411,621 $ — — $ 411,621 Retail Sales 16,877 — — 16,877 Non-Retail Sales 32,455 — — 32,455 Franchise Royalties and Fees 6,253 — — 6,253 Other 289 — — 289 Total Revenues $ 467,495 $ — $ — $ 467,495

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Six Months Revenues by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Elimination of

Intersegment

Revenues Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 795,831 $ — $ — $ 795,831 Retail Sales 23,316 181,442 (1,303) 203,455 Non-Retail Sales 54,869 — — 54,869 Franchise Royalties and Fees 11,910 — — 11,910 Other 401 — — 401 Total $ 886,327 $ 181,442 $ (1,303) $ 1,066,466









(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Elimination of

Intersegment

Revenues Total Lease Revenues and Fees $ 839,262 $ — $ — $ 839,262 Retail Sales 33,323 — — 33,323 Non-Retail Sales 62,404 — — 62,404 Franchise Royalties and Fees 12,962 — — 12,962 Other 598 — — 598 Total $ 948,549 $ — $ — $ 948,549

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

Non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2022 exclude certain charges including amortization expense resulting from acquisitions, restructuring charges, separation costs associated with the separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate publicly-traded company, acquisition-related costs, and a one-time, non-cash charge for a fair value adjustment to merchandise inventories. Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for 2021 exclude certain charges including amortization expense resulting from acquisitions, restructuring charges and separation costs associated with the separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate publicly-traded company. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments, which are tax-effected using estimated tax rates which are commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax earnings, can be found in the Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Earnings and (Loss) Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Net Earnings and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution table in this press release.

The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA figures presented in this press release are calculated as the Company's (loss) earnings before interest expense, depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the other adjustments described in the calculation of non-GAAP net earnings above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The amounts for these pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments can be found in the Quarterly EBITDA table in this press release.

Management believes that non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provide management and investors with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain items that generally arose from larger, one-time transactions that are not reflective of the ordinary earnings activity of our operations or transactions that have variability and volatility of the amount. This measure may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also provide management and investors with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures:

Are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors.

Are a financial measurement that is used by rating agencies, lenders and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Are used by our management for various purposes, including as a measure of performance of our operating entities and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

The Free Cash Flow figures presented in this press release and in the press release dated April 25, 2022 are calculated as the Company's cash flows provided by operating activities, adjusted for acquisition-related transaction costs and proceeds from real estate transactions, less capital expenditures. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is an important measure of liquidity provides relevant and useful information, and are widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing liquidity.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as the Company's GAAP basis net earnings and diluted earnings per share, the Company's GAAP revenues and earnings before income taxes and GAAP cash from operating activities, which are also presented in the press release. Further, we caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Earnings and (Loss) Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-

GAAP Net Earnings and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution (In thousands, except per share)





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022 2021

2022 2021 Net (Losses) Earnings

$ (5,342) $ 32,975

$ 16,190 $ 69,298 Income Taxes

(8,132) 11,369

(759) 23,695 (Losses) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ (13,474) $ 44,344

$ 15,431 $ 92,993 Add: Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expense

2,782 1,428

3,423 2,935 Add: Restructuring Expenses, Net

5,582 1,794

8,917 5,235 Add: Separation Costs

230 1,246

770 5,636 Add: Non-Cash Inventory Fair Value Adjustment

23,023 —

23,023 — Add: Acquisition-Related Costs

8,033 —

11,497 — Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes

26,176 48,812

63,061 106,799













Income taxes, calculated using a non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate

1,388 12,515

10,796 27,213 Non-GAAP Net Earnings

$ 24,788 $ 36,297

$ 52,265 $ 79,586



























(Losses) Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution

$ (0.17) $ 0.95

$ 0.51 $ 1.99 Add: Acquisition-Related Intangible Amortization Expense

0.09 0.04

0.11 0.08 Add: Restructuring Expenses, Net

0.18 0.05

0.28 0.15 Add: Separation Costs

0.01 0.04

0.02 0.16 Add: Non-Cash Inventory Fair Value Adjustment

0.74 —

0.73 — Add: Acquisition-Related Costs

0.26 —

0.37 — Tax Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

(0.30) (0.03)

(0.37) (0.10) Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution(1)

$ 0.79 $ 1.05

$ 1.66 $ 2.29













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution(2)

31,222 34,561

31,490 34,739





(1) In some cases, the sum of individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 30,827 and

the Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution was 31,222.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Quarterly EBITDA by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Unallocated

Corporate Elimination Total Net Earnings (Losses) $ 29,520 $ (15,919) $ (18,604) $ (339) $ (5,342) Income Taxes — — (8,132) — (8,132) Earnings (Losses) Before Income Taxes $ 29,520 $ (15,919) $ (26,736) $ (339) $ (13,474) Interest Expense — — 2,463 — 2,463 Depreciation 17,814 1,189 364 — 19,367 Amortization 700 2,178 — — 2,878 EBITDA $ 48,034 $ (12,552) $ (23,909) $ (339) $ 11,234 Separation Costs — — 230 — 230 Restructuring Expenses, Net — — 5,582 — 5,582 Acquisition-Related Costs — — 8,033 — 8,033 Non-Cash Inventory Fair Value Adjustment — 23,023 — — 23,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,034 $ 10,471 $ (10,064) $ (339) $ 48,102

















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Unallocated

Corporate Elimination Total Net Earnings (Losses) $ 61,665 $ — $ (28,690) $ — $ 32,975 Income Taxes — — 11,369 — 11,369 Earnings (Losses) Before Income Taxes $ 61,665 $ — $ (17,321) $ — $ 44,344 Interest Expense — — 451 — 451 Depreciation 15,377 — 504 — 15,881 Amortization 1,599 — — — 1,599 EBITDA $ 78,641 $ — $ (16,366) $ — $ 62,275 Separation Costs — — 1,246 — 1,246 Restructuring Expenses, Net — — 1,794 — 1,794 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,641 $ — $ (13,326) $ — $ 65,315













The Aaron's Company, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information Six Months EBITDA by Segment (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Unallocated

Corporate Elimination Total Net Earnings (Losses) $ 81,681 $ (15,919) $ (49,233) $ (339) $ 16,190 Income Taxes — — (759) — (759) Earnings (Losses) Before Income Taxes $ 81,681 $ (15,919) $ (49,992) $ (339) $ 15,431 Interest Expense — — 2,813 — 2,813 Depreciation 34,802 1,189 761 — 36,752 Amortization 1,464 2,178 — — 3,642 EBITDA $ 117,947 $ (12,552) $ (46,418) $ (339) $ 58,638 Separation Costs — — 770 — 770 Restructuring Expenses, Net — — 8,917 — 8,917 Acquisition-Related Costs — — 11,497 — 11,497 Non-Cash Inventory Fair Value Adjustment — 23,023 — — 23,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,947 $ 10,471 $ (25,234) $ (339) $ 102,845

















(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Aaron's

Business BrandsMart Unallocated

Corporate Elimination Total Net Earnings (Losses) $ 132,918 $ — $ (63,620) $ — $ 69,298 Income Taxes — — 23,695 — 23,695 Earnings (Losses) Before Income Taxes $ 132,918 — $ (39,925) $ — $ 92,993 Interest Expense — — 795 — 795 Depreciation 30,216 — 1,048 — 31,264 Amortization 3,283 — — — 3,283 EBITDA $ 166,417 — $ (38,082) $ — $ 128,335 Separation Costs — — 5,636 — 5,636 Restructuring Expenses, Net — — 5,235 — 5,235 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,417 $ — $ (27,211) $ — $ 139,206













Reconciliation of 2022 Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands)



Fiscal Year 2022 Ranges

Aaron's Business BrandsMart Consolidated Total Estimated Net Earnings



$10,000 - $24,000 Income Taxes



$250 - $750 Projected Earnings Before Income Taxes $105,000 - $118,000 ($11,000) - ($8,000) $10,250 - $24,750 Interest Expense — — $10,500 - $11,000 Depreciation and Amortization $75,000 - $77,000 $8,000 - $10,000 $85,000 - $90,000 Projected EBITDA $180,000 - $195,000 ($3,000) - $2,000 $105,750 - $125,750 Other Adjustments, Net1 — $23,000 $44,250 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $180,000 - $195,000 $20,000 - $25,000 $150,000 - $170,000





(1) Other Adjustments, Net includes non-GAAP charges related to restructuring charges, separation costs

associated with the separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate

publicly-traded company, BrandsMart one-time integration and other acquisition-related costs, and a

one-time, non-cash charge for a fair value adjustment to BrandsMart merchandise inventories.

Reconciliation of 2022 Current Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution



Fiscal Year 2022 Range

Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 0.30 $ 0.80 Add Sum of Other Adjustments1 1.45 1.35 Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 1.75 $ 2.15





(1) Includes the non-GAAP charges related to restructuring charges, separation costs associated with the

separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate publicly-traded company,

BrandsMart one-time integration and other acquisition-related costs, and a one-time, non-cash charge for a

fair value adjustment to BrandsMart merchandise inventories.

Reconciliation of 2022 Current Outlook for Free Cash Flow (In thousands)



Fiscal Year 2022 Ranges

Consolidated Total Cash Provided by Operating Activities $126,500 - $154,500 Add: Proceeds from Real Estate Transactions $12,000 - $14,000 Add: Acquisition-Related Transaction Costs $11,500 Less: Capital Expenditures ($100,000 - $120,000) Free Cash Flow $50,000 - $60,000

Reconciliation of 2022 Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands)





Fiscal Year 2022 Ranges



Aaron's Business BrandsMart1 Consolidated Total2 Estimated Net Earnings





$75,000 - $81,000 Income Taxes





26,000 - 28,000 Projected Earnings Before Income Taxes

N/A $13,500 - $16,500 $101,000 - $109,000 Interest Expense

N/A — 9,000 - 10,000 Depreciation and Amortization

N/A 4,000 - 5,000 80,000 - 85,000 Projected EBITDA

N/A $17,500 - $21,500 $190,000 - $204,000 Projected Other Adjustments, Net

N/A 2,500 - 3,500 10,000 - 11,000 Projected Adjusted EBITDA

N/A $20,000 - $25,000 $200,000 - $215,000





(1) Amortization related to the acquired BrandsMart intangible assets was excluded from the Previous

Outlook provided April 25, 2022 as the respective fair values were pending the completion of the

purchase price valuation and could not be reasonably estimated as of that date. Projected Other

Adjustments, Net in the table above includes one-time integration and other acquisition-related costs. (2) Projected Other Adjustments, Net includes the non-GAAP charges related to restructuring charges,

separation costs associated with the separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off

into a separate publicly-traded company and BrandsMart one-time integration and other acquisition-

related costs. Amortization related to the acquired BrandsMart intangible assets was excluded from the

Previous Outlook provided April 25, 2022 as the respective fair values were pending the completion of

the purchase price valuation and could not be reasonably estimated as of that date.

Reconciliation of 2022 Previous Outlook for Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution



Fiscal Year 2022 Range

Low High Projected Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.39 $ 2.57 Add Sum of Projected Other Adjustments1 0.26 0.33 Projected Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Assuming Dilution $ 2.65 $ 2.90





(1) Includes the non-GAAP charges related to restructuring charges, separation costs associated with the

separation and distribution transaction that resulted in our spin-off into a separate publicly-traded company

and BrandsMart one-time integration and other acquisition-related costs. Amortization related to the acquired

BrandsMart intangible assets was excluded from the Previous Outlook provided April 25, 2022 as the

respective fair values were pending the completion of the purchase price valuation and could not be reasonably

estimated as of that date.

Reconciliation of 2022 Previous Outlook for Free Cash Flow (In thousands)



Fiscal Year 2022 Ranges

Consolidated Total Cash Provided by Operating Activities $139,000 - $173,000 Add: Proceeds from Real Estate Transactions 6,000 - 7,000 Less: Capital Expenditures (100,000 - 125,000) Free Cash Flow $45,000 - $55,000

