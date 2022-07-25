GoHealth's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 15, 2022

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on August 15, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. (ET), followed by a conference call/live audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Participants can pre-register for the conference call at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI000b356a45c24452aea2f52ec20378bd. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

