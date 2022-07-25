Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Folsom

The Palmer and Dillon II open for tours on July 9 at Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch

FOLSOM, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that two brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours beginning on Saturday, July 30 at Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/StoneHavenAtWhiteRockSpringsRanch). This exclusive addition to the popular White Rock Springs Ranch masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/WhiteRockSpringsRanch) offers four inspired floor plans featuring open layouts and designer details.

The Dillon II is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch in Folsom, California (PRNewswire)

Model tours

Prospective homebuyers and local agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Palmer and Dillon II model homes at Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch for Saturday, July 30, or Sunday, July 31. Visits can be booked by calling 916.472.7381 and making an appointment with a New Home Specialist.

More about Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch:

New two-story homes from the mid $900s

4 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 3,200 to 3,810 sq. ft.

Desirable location near local lakes, trails and parks

Close proximity to Palladio Shopping Center and El Dorado Hills Town Center

Convenient access to downtown Sacramento via Highway 50

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Stone Haven at White Rock Springs Ranch is located at 3313 Sycamore Creek Way in Folsom. Call 916.472.7381 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

Contact: Robert N. Martin

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

866.424.3395

ir@mdch.com

