Truist names Dominica Groom Williams head of DEI

Industry veteran tapped to lead bank-wide strategic inclusion and diversity initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Dominica Groom Williams will join the company as head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), effective today.

Groom Williams will be responsible for leading bank-wide strategic inclusion and diversity initiatives, reporting to Chief Teammate Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity Kimberly Moore-Wright.

"Embracing diversity, equity and inclusion is fundamental to what we stand for at Truist and one of the ways we bring our purpose to life," said Moore-Wright. "I'm excited to have Dominica join our team and build upon the strong progress we've made while continuing to pursue meaningful change for our teammates, clients and communities."

Groom Williams has over 15 years of experience driving innovation and leading global DE&I, change management, communications, and marketing platforms. She most recently served as the chief culture, inclusion and diversity officer at Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors.

Prior to that, she served as the vice president, office of inclusive engagement at Freddie Mac, where she led the company's DE&I and community engagement platforms. Groom Williams previously was the senior director, global supplier diversity and sustainability at Marriott International, where she oversaw the company's award-winning diverse supplier and key environmental platforms.

Groom Williams has been recognized as a "Top Influential Leader in Diversity" by the National Association for Minority Companies, a "Rising Star" by HousingWire Magazine and a "Women Worth Watching" by the Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Groom Williams succeeds Wendy McSweeney, who has transitioned to Truist's new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Impact Advisory Team in the Commercial Community Bank. McSweeney focuses on developing a holistic ESG strategy, including DEI, to deliver the full capabilities of Truist to diverse business owners for privately held companies. As part of the Commercial ESG & Impact Advisory Team, McSweeney helps provide clients with relevant content and capital structure insights to grow their business.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

