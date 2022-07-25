Very Great Expands Platform Leadership Team With Two Key Senior Hires

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Great , a New York-based digitally-native consumer product platform and holding company, today announced that it has appointed Sherry Shannon as the new Vice President of Sales and Rob Snowden as Vice President of Omnichannel Fulfillment Operations.

Incoming Vice President of Sales Sherry Shannon brings deep experience growing consumer product businesses with retail partners. She joins the Very Great team from Joseph Joseph where she held the position of Vice President of U.S. Sales. Prior to her time at Joseph Joseph, Shannon spent twenty years at OXO, most recently as their Vice President of Sales for North America. While at OXO, she grew their global wholesale channel exponentially across seven markets. As Vice President of Sales at Very Great, Shannon will be leading the Sales Team to execute the wholesale growth strategy across the Very Great portfolio of omnichannel brands.

Sherry Shannon, Vice President of Sales said: "The digitally-native brand space has seen a boom over the past decade with new companies distributing their products directly to consumers. Recently, these brands and retailers have seen the immense value of partnering to bring products to consumers in a brick and mortar environment as consumers return to shopping in real life. Very Great has an unparalleled portfolio of brands and omnichannel distribution infrastructure and I'm thrilled to join a company at the forefront of this next phase of consumer brand innovation."

In line with its distribution capability expansion, Rob Snowden joins Very Great as Vice President of Omnichannel Fulfillment Operations with over a decade of diverse experience in Operations and Fulfillment. Prior to Very Great, Snowden worked at BARK for nine years, across Operations, Distribution and Fulfillment. While at BARK, he oversaw multiple fulfillment centers, averaging over 1 million consumer shipments a month. Before joining BARK, Snowden worked at Aden & Anais for three years in Customer Experience, where he soon after moved into Supply Chain Operations and collaborated closely with their global 3PL partners.

Eric Prum, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Very Great said: "We're excited to bring Rob's experience and knowledge to the Very Great platform. Rob will play an integral leadership role in expanding the proprietary fulfillment operations system that Very Great has created to support the unique and rapidly evolving needs of today's omnichannel consumer brands."

About Very Great

Very Great is a digitally-native consumer product platform and holding company, growing a family of real, crave-worthy brands for a new generation. Based in New York City, Very Great is powered by a technology-enabled growth infrastructure that spans supply chain, creative, marketing and sales, all designed to rapidly develop, launch and scale modern consumer product brands. The Very Great brands currently include Courant, Wild One and W&P. For more information please visit www.verygreat.nyc .

View original content:

SOURCE Very Great