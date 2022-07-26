DREAM BIG, SAVE BIG WITH QUARK EXPEDITIONS' 2022 SUMMER PROMO

25% discount on select Arctic and Antarctic Voyages

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, announces its Summer 2022 Promotion—a 25% discount on select Arctic and Antarctic voyages, valid until September 30, 2022. This special promotion represents significant savings for travelers who have always dreamed of exploring the Polar Regions.

Credit: David Merron and Quark Expeditions (PRNewswire)

"The time to visit the planet's most pristine environments is now. Witness penguins and polar bears in their natural habitats, kayak among icebergs of all shapes and colours, learn about polar explorers and Inuit cultures, and take a polar plunge in the Arctic or Antarctic ocean," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions.

Quark Expeditions' Arctic and Antarctic 2022 season offers unique voyages designed to immerse travelers in the serene beauty of Greenland, the Canadian and the Norwegian Arctic and Antarctica.

The Arctic 2022 voyages feature Quark Expeditions' new polar ship, Ultramarine, innovative helicopter-supported adventure options, a unique Greenland Adventure Program, plus special itineraries that include the much anticipated return of the famous Northern Lights experience, and a voyage dedicated to photography in Spitsbergen. Two exceptional Arctic voyages to consider include Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard and Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air.

"We're thrilled to have resumed polar travel," added Lennartz, "We've already completed numerous Arctic trips this season and have earned rave reviews—and high satisfaction scores from our guests. With the ever-diminishing impact of Covid-19, and the lessening—or outright termination—of travel restrictions around the globe, there has never been a better time to travel to the Arctic and Antarctic."

Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 2022 voyages are equally immersive. Travelers have been waiting as long as two years to visit these bucket list destinations. The 25% savings on Antarctic voyages sets the stage for an adventure of a lifetime. Antarctic voyages to consider include Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent and Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake —which is ideal for time-strapped travelers. Quark Expeditions also operates voyages to the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

Quark Expeditions' summer offers end September 30, 2022.

View Quark Expeditions Offers.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions ® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help us preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

