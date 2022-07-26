Hightouch acquires knowledge management startup Whatis for expertise in data sharing

Strategic acquisition expands Data Activation into European market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leader in Data Activation and Reverse ETL, has announced its acquisition of the London-based knowledge management startup Whatis–a move that accelerates Hightouch's path towards owning the market in implementing Data Activation on an enterprise scale.

Two of Whatis' co-founders, Hugo Darwood and Mitchell Friedman, worked at leading tech companies including Wayve, Twilio, and Deliveroo, before launching Whatis in 2020.

"The Whatis team has been building Data Activation since 2018 when they were on the restaurants data engineering team at Deliveroo," says Kashish Gupta, Co-CEO of Hightouch. "So when the Whatis team set out to build extensions of their platform into Salesforce and other SaaS tools, it clicked on both sides that we ought to work together as one company."

Darwood describes the acquisition as a natural fit given Whatis' mission of activating siloed knowledge: "Whatis addressed the complicated nature of operations, which meant teams could lack context and waste time searching thousands of wiki pages." Now, Darwood says, "Joining Hightouch allows us to continue our mission of helping teams focus on meaningful work."

Mitchell Friedman says that interactions with Whatis customers gave him a renewed appreciation for the data warehouse–which makes him particularly excited to join Hightouch's warehouse-centric method of Data Activation. "As we grew, we saw the importance of the warehouse, with customers asking to directly integrate data from their warehouse into Whatis to make real-time metrics accessible to their teams," says Friedman.

Hightouch VP of Engineering Corey Stein says the synergy between Hightouch and Whatis was obvious from his first conversation with them: "I was struck by how value-aligned they were to the type of engineering team we're building at Hightouch, finding the most efficient way to provide value for our customers while also building against a longer-term plan."

With the Whatis acquisition Hightouch expands its global presence to Europe, with offices now in San Francisco, New York, Sydney, and London.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, which syncs data from data warehouses directly into the SaaS tools business teams use every day. From sales and marketing to support and customer success, all teams need to be fully empowered with relevant, accurate, and near real-time customer data to add critical context inside the software they already use. Whether you're optimizing communications with customers via CRM, catering ad copy, or personalizing email, Hightouch supports more integrations than any other tool available today—all with SQL, no scripts or CSVs required. Learn more at Hightouch.com. or get started for free today.

