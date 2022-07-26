Kong Studios will be attending the world's biggest Manga and Anime convention 'Comic Market' in Japan on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Cosplay and merch will be displayed and given in the booth which resembles the Inn from 'Guardian Tales'.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S Game Developer Kong Studios will attend Comic Market (a.k.a Comiket), hosted in Japan, on both August 13th and 14th, 2022.

Kong Studios Attends Japan’s Comic Market (Comiket), The largest Anime Event in Japan (PRNewswire)

Kong Studios, which is self-publishing the mobile game 'Guardian Tales' in Japan, announced they will attend Comiket to meet with local fans on 26th.

Kong Studios will have a booth resembling the Inn featured in 'Guardian Tales'. Popular characters from the game in Japan will be cosplayed at the booth such as: Miya, Idol Eva, and Mayreel. OST CDs, acrylic figures, and little princess t-shirts will be available for presale for any fans visiting the booth at Comiket.

A representative from Kong Studios stated, "We've prepared various sights and events for our fans and we're planning more events for the future so that we can communicate and create more enjoyable memories with our fans."

'Guardian Tales', a mobile game developed by Kong Studios, has achieved top charts within the Free to Play category for both the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (1st) after it's official release in Japan. The game has accrued a total of over 3 million downloads within 4 months. The game continues to earn popularity and holds the top ranks for the Google Play Store (1st) and Apple App Store (3rd) in the Top Grossing category in Japan.

Comiket is the world's largest Manga and Anime convention and is held twice a year during the summer and winter seasons. Comiket will host its 100th convention at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) on August 13th and 14th, 2022.

