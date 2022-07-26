PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MARIETTA, Ohio, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share on July 25, 2022, payable on August 22, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 8, 2022.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $10.8 million. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $27.92 on July 22, 2022, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.44%.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples had $7.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022, and 136 locations, including 117 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC and Vantage Financial.

