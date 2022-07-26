Ty Dubay joins Skyservice as Chief of Staff to manage key growth initiatives and special projects

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice™ Business Aviation, a leader in business aviation in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ty Dubay as Skyservice's Chief of Staff. This new position at Skyservice will provide added support to the company's strategic growth objectives and expansion plans.

"Ty has an exceptional track record in delivering top-line results and operational accomplishments in business aviation," said Ben Murray, President and CEO of Skyservice. "He is a valuable asset to our team as we continue to accelerate our growth and scale our operations to serve a wider aviation community. We are thrilled to have him part of the Skyservice team."

Mr. Dubay has more than 20 years of global leadership and operational experience in aviation and automotive services. Prior to joining Skyservice, Mr. Dubay was Chief Operating Officer for Mike's Carwash, one of the largest exterior carwash chains in the United States. Under his leadership, the business expanded its retail footprint by 75%. Prior to Mike's Carwash, Ty held progressively responsible roles at NetJets Inc., the largest private aviation company in the world, including as Senior Vice President, Charter Sales & Customer Experience, where he was responsible for the worldwide operations, dispatch and logistics for over 210 aircraft. Mr. Dubay was also the former President of NetJets China, where he led the establishment of NetJets in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China (PRC), obtaining CCAR Parts 135 and 145 certifications and building the facilities and world-class team of aviation experts in the region.

"I am excited to join Skyservice as the company's Chief of Staff. It is a privilege to work for a company that cultivates and keeps the best business talent while providing clients with excellent service and uncompromising safety," said Mr. Dubay. "We are an organization committed to delivering the best that business aviation has to offer --- and my focus is to expand this caliber of service to more business aviation clients."

Last week, Skyservice announced the appointment of Qi Tang as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Since taking the helm of the company last spring, Mr. Murray has led Skyservice's expansion to the United States with the rebranding of Leading Edge Jet Center in four Pacific Northwest markets including Seattle, WA. Skyservice also opened Toronto South, its second location at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and the airport's newest FBO in over 15 years.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams have provided world-class solutions and service for over 35 years. At Skyservice, we aim higher and reach further to best serve our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

