Alaska Airlines cooks up new vegan and plant-based options for travelers seeking fresh, healthy options

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Alaska Airlines guests can veg out on board with more gluten friendly, plant-based and vegan meal options available in all cabins.

We serve freshly prepared meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner & always include a vegetarian option. This summer, we’re excited to offer guests our ”Soy Meets World” salad, a new vegan friendly option. (PRNewswire)

We're listening to our guests who told us that they are looking for more plant-based menu options when traveling. Our new vegan option, called the "Soy Meets World," is a vegan salad developed in partnership with Evergreens , a West Coast-based company that makes gourmet, freshly chopped salads.

"We're thrilled to offer our guests more healthy and nutritious choices when they fly with us," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products. "We built our menu thoughtfully to offer more plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options, which include a range of fresh, bright flavors inspired by the West Coast and ingredients that are authentically healthy by nature such as roasted broccoli, crisp romaine and baby lettuce greens, quinoa, fresh fruit and more."

Most comprehensive menu in the sky

We're proud to offer our guests a variety of fresh and seasonal meal selections and thirst-quenching beverages on our flights.

Today, we have the most comprehensive domestic food and beverage program in the industry. We offer three meal options in First Class, including our Signature Fruit & Cheese on flights as short as 550 miles.

We also offer ample food options in Premium Class and Main Cabin, which include up to four fresh options on flights over 1,100 miles and up to five snack items on flights over 223 miles, such as the Mediterranean Tapas Pack (vegan and gluten-free).

Now through October, guests can enjoy fresh summer flavors that include berries, summer squash, corn, citrus and tomatoes. To see all of our food and beverage offerings, visit alaskaair.com .

Pre-order meals before takeoff

Alaska makes it easy to get the meal(s) you want. Enjoy fresh ingredients inspired by the West Coast, from snacks to freshly prepared meals, by pre-ordering your favorites ahead of your flight using your reservation on our app or alaskaair.com .

Meal orders can be made starting 14 days before your flight, and up to 20 hours prior to departure.

Snacks and Picnic packs do not require pre-order and are available on board most flights over 2 hours. Pro tip: Mileage Plan members can store a method of payment in their Mileage Plan account for touch-free inflight purchases, including food and beverages. Join/Sign in Mileage Plan .

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Our Soy Meets World vegan salad includes roasted broccoli, fresh cucumber slices, scallions, pickled carrots, fried tofu and brown rice served over a bed of crisp romaine and baby lettuce greens, topped with roasted cashews, fried onions and paired with a Tamari Chili-Lime dressing. (PRNewswire)

