Flagstar Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $60 Million, or $1.12 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - Second Quarter 2022
- Generated adjusted net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.
- Expanded net interest margin by 58 basis points to 3.69 percent.
- Grew average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 9 percent compared to the first quarter.
- Expanded portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts and $0.3 trillion in UPB.
- Maintained strong asset quality with no nonperforming commercial loans at quarter-end and a 42 percent reduction in forbearance-related delinquent loans.
TROY, Mich., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $60 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $53 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, and second quarter 2021 net income of $147 million, or $2.74 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $63 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022.
"This quarter demonstrated the strength of our community bank as we grew net interest income and net interest margin and benefited from the rising rate environment," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "Our banking and servicing segments prospered, which allowed us to grow earnings by 13 percent compared to the first quarter.
"Net interest margin for Q2 was 3.69 percent — a 58 basis point improvement over the first quarter, now the highest net interest margin we have ever reported. This momentum in net interest margin continued into June where it reached 3.88 percent. Net interest income grew $28 million, or 17 percent, reflecting a full quarter's impact of our asset sensitivity strategies. We also grew our commercial loan portfolio by 9 percent, excluding warehouse. Additionally, our bankers maintained outstanding discipline on the deposit side of the balance sheet.
"Rising rates also helped us deliver a strong 16 percent return this quarter on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Additionally, we continue to grow our fee-generating servicing business as our portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced increased by 10 percent to nearly 1.4 million accounts.
"We faced continued pressure in mortgage revenue due to the unprecedented increases in mortgage rates and much lower volumes in retail, which is our highest margin channel. We expect the mortgage market to remain challenging for the foreseeable future, and we will continue to use our market position and scale to take the necessary actions to succeed in our unwavering commitment to profitability.
"Credit quality continues to hold up well. Our only nonperforming commercial credit returned to accrual status in the quarter and we saw a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. As a result, our allowance for credit losses decreased by $10 million, even with our growth in commercial loans.
"Our performance in the second quarter once again demonstrates the ability of our business model to deliver profits under any economic scenario. We're operating in the most unfavorable mortgage environment I have seen in my nine years as CEO, yet we produced a 1.0 percent return on assets largely on the strength of our banking and servicing businesses and our quick pivot to contain costs on the mortgage side. Given these results, I continue to be excited about the prospects for our performance for full year 2022."
Income Statement Highlights
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 193
$ 165
$ 181
$ 195
$ 183
Benefit for credit losses
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
(44)
Noninterest income
131
160
202
266
252
Noninterest expense
256
261
291
286
289
Income before income taxes
77
68
109
198
190
Provision for income taxes
17
15
24
46
43
Net income
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.13
$ 0.99
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 2.78
Diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.99
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 2.74
Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Net interest income
$ 193
$ 165
$ 181
$ 195
$ 183
Benefit for credit losses
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
(44)
Noninterest income
131
160
202
266
252
Noninterest expense
253
258
285
281
290
Income before income taxes
80
71
115
203
189
Provision for income taxes
17
16
25
47
43
Net income
$ 63
$ 55
$ 90
$ 156
$ 146
Income per share:
Basic
$ 1.18
$ 1.03
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
$ 2.78
Diluted
$ 1.17
$ 1.02
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
$ 2.74
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Key Ratios
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Net interest margin
3.69 %
3.11 %
2.96 %
3.00 %
2.90 %
Return on average assets
1.0 %
0.9 %
1.3 %
2.2 %
2.1 %
Return on average common equity
8.7 %
7.9 %
12.7 %
23.4 %
24.0 %
Efficiency ratio
79.1 %
80.4 %
75.9 %
62.2 %
66.6 %
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
76.3 %
68.5 %
67.2 %
68.8 %
71.8 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1)
71.9 %
64.1 %
60.5 %
60.3 %
64.3 %
(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
Average Balance Sheet Highlights
Three Months Ended
% Change
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Average interest-earning assets
$ 20,958
$ 21,569
$ 24,291
$ 25,656
$ 25,269
(3) %
(17) %
Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)
3,571
4,833
6,384
7,839
6,902
(26) %
(48) %
Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)
13,339
12,384
13,314
13,540
13,688
8 %
(3) %
Average total deposits
17,488
18,089
19,816
19,686
19,070
(3) %
(8) %
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the second quarter was $193 million, an increase of $28 million, or 17 percent, as compared to the first quarter 2022. The results primarily reflect an increase in net interest margin which was partially offset by a $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, net decrease in average earning assets. We grew our loans held for investment by $1.0 billion, led by our commercial portfolio. This growth was more than offset by a $1.3 billion decrease in our mortgage loans held-for-sale driven by lower mortgage volume.
Net interest margin in the second quarter was 3.69 percent, a 58 basis points increase compared to 3.11 percent in the prior quarter. The net interest margin expansion was largely attributable to our asset sensitivity, higher rates on newly purchased investment securities and a lag on deposit pricing increases.
Average total deposits were $17.5 billion in the second quarter, down $0.6 billion, or 3 percent, from the first quarter 2022, largely due to a decrease of $0.3 billion, or 7 percent, in average custodial deposits and a $0.2 billion, or 10 percent, decrease in government deposits. Total interest earning deposit costs only increased 2 basis points as we remained disciplined on our deposit pricing.
Provision for Credit Losses
The benefit from credit losses was $9 million for the second quarter, as compared to a $4 million benefit for the first quarter 2022, reflecting the strong performance of our portfolio, low number of non-accrual loans and a meaningful improvement in forbearance-related delinquencies. At June 30, 2022, there were no commercial delinquencies or nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased to $131 million in the second quarter, as compared to $160 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower gain on sale.
Second quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $18 million, to $27 million, as compared to $45 million in the first quarter 2022. Gain on sale margins decreased 19 basis points to 39 basis points for the second quarter 2022, compared to 58 basis points for the first quarter 2022. The decrease was caused by a $1.1 billion, or 47 percent, decline in our retail volume. This decline was primarily in the direct-to-consumer channel as a result of lower refinance volumes caused by the rising rate environment.
Our mortgage servicing rights portfolio yielded an annualized 16 percent return for the quarter. The net return on mortgage servicing rights decreased $7 million to $22 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to a $29 million net return for the first quarter 2022.
Loan administration income was $33 million for the second quarter 2022, consistent with the first quarter 2022. During the quarter, higher income from a 10 percent increase in loans serviced or subserviced for others was offset by higher LIBOR-based fees paid on custodial deposits that are subserviced.
Loan fees and charges increased $2 million to $29 million for the second quarter, compared to $27 million for the first quarter 2022, primarily due to higher ancillary fee income from our servicing business.
Mortgage Metrics
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)
$ 7,100
$ 7,700
$ 8,900
$ 11,300
$ 12,400
(9) %
(43) %
Mortgage loans closed (1)
$ 7,700
$ 8,200
$ 10,700
$ 12,500
$ 12,800
(6) %
(40) %
Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
0.39 %
0.58 %
1.02 %
1.50 %
1.35 %
(19)
(96)
Net gain on loan sales
$ 27
$ 45
$ 91
$ 169
$ 168
(40) %
(84) %
Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)
$ 22
$ 29
$ 19
$ 9
$ (5)
N/M
N/M
Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR
$ 49
$ 74
$ 110
$ 178
$ 163
(34) %
(70) %
Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)
1,383
1,256
1,234
1,203
1,182
10 %
17 %
Capitalized value of MSRs
1.50 %
1.31 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
1.00 %
19
50
N/M - Not meaningful
(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million
(2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based
(3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased to $256 million for the second quarter, compared to $261 million for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the first two quarters of 2022, noninterest expense decreased $5 million, or 2 percent, primarily driven by lower compensation and benefits.
Mortgage expenses were $90 million for the second quarter, a decrease of $11 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage expenses to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.14 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points from the first quarter 2022. The reduction in expense was primarily driven by the actions we have taken and continue to take to reduce mortgage costs.
The efficiency ratio was 79 percent for the second quarter, as compared to 80 percent for the first quarter 2022. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the first two quarters of 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 78 percent and 80 percent, respectively.
Income Taxes
The second quarter provision for income taxes totaled $17 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.7 percent, consistent with the effective tax rate for the first quarter 2022.
Asset Quality
Credit Quality Ratios
As of/Three Months Ended
Change (% / bps)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
(Dollars in millions)
Allowance for credit losses (1)
$ 135
$ 145
$ 170
$ 190
$ 220
(7) %
(39) %
Credit reserves to LHFI
0.92 %
1.10 %
1.27 %
1.33 %
1.57 %
(18)
-65
Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse
1.27 %
1.64 %
1.96 %
2.29 %
2.63 %
(37)
(136)
Net charge-offs
$ 1
$ 21
$ 3
$ 6
$ 1
(95) %
— %
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs
$ 99
$ 107
$ 94
$ 96
$ 75
(7) %
32 %
Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)
0.03 %
0.69 %
0.08 %
0.19 %
0.01 %
(66)
2
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.68 %
0.80 %
0.70 %
0.66 %
0.53 %
(12)
15
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):
Residential first mortgage
0.12 %
0.31 %
0.04 %
— %
0.16 %
(19)
(4)
Home equity and other consumer
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.14 %
0.01 %
0.15 %
2
(6)
Commercial real estate
— %
— %
— %
0.03 %
— %
—
—
Commercial and industrial
0.02 %
4.31 %
0.53 %
1.87 %
0.04 %
(429)
(2)
N/M - Not meaningful
(1) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.
(2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
Our portfolio has continued to hold up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in less than $1 million of net charge-offs totaling, 3 basis points of LHFI in the second quarter 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $21 million, or 69 basis points, in the prior quarter which was substantially all from one commercial borrower.
Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $99 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $8 million as compared to the first quarter 2022. Our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 68 basis points at June 30, 2022, a 12 basis point decrease compared to March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $22 million, or 15 basis points of total loans, compared to $22 million, or 17 basis points, at March 31, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses was $135 million and covered 0.92 percent of loans held-for-investment at June 30, 2022, an 18 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.27 percent, a 37 basis point decrease from March 31, 2022. The 7 percent decrease in the allowance for credit losses reflects a reduction in reserves for our loans with government guarantees as a result of pay-offs and improvements in the delinquency trends of expired forbearance loans. Loan growth occurred in well-collateralized portfolios, including residential first mortgage and MSR loans (included in our C&I portfolio) with lower reserve levels. The impact of this loan growth was offset by improvements in portfolio credit quality, primarily upgrades to certain C&I loans and improvements in our residential loss severity estimates. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial delinquencies.
Capital
Capital Ratios (Bancorp)
Change (% / bps)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Seq
Yr/Yr
Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)
12.17 %
11.83 %
10.54 %
9.72 %
9.21 %
34
296
Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)
13.22 %
13.89 %
13.19 %
11.95 %
11.38 %
(67)
184
Tier 1 capital (to RWA)
14.41 %
15.17 %
14.43 %
13.11 %
12.56 %
(76)
185
Total capital (to RWA)
15.68 %
16.59 %
15.88 %
14.55 %
14.13 %
(91)
155
Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)
10.25 %
11.13 %
10.09 %
9.23 %
8.67 %
(88)
158
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 47.83
$ 48.61
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
$ 44.38
(2) %
8 %
(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a tier 1 common equity ratio of 14.71 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 17.45 percent at June 30, 2022.
Tangible book value per share declined to $47.83, down $0.78, or 2 percent from last quarter due to a $97 million decline in other comprehensive income primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates on our investment securities portfolio.
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $24.9 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 79 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $343 billion of loans representing almost 1.4 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Flagstar does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in the "Risk Factors" section in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Assets
Cash
$ 198
$ 174
$ 277
$ 168
Interest-earning deposits
237
231
774
177
Total cash and cash equivalents
435
405
1,051
345
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,346
2,010
1,804
1,823
Investment securities held-to-maturity
173
190
205
270
Loans held-for-sale
3,482
3,475
5,054
6,138
Loans held-for-investment
14,655
13,236
13,408
14,052
Loans with government guarantees
1,144
1,256
1,650
2,226
Less: allowance for loan losses
(122)
(131)
(154)
(202)
Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net
15,677
14,361
14,904
16,076
Mortgage servicing rights
622
523
392
342
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
329
329
377
377
Premises and equipment, net
354
354
360
374
Goodwill and intangible assets
142
145
147
152
Bank-owned life insurance
370
367
365
361
Other assets
969
1,085
824
807
Total assets
$ 24,899
$ 23,244
$ 25,483
$ 27,065
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 6,664
$ 6,827
$ 7,088
$ 7,986
Interest-bearing deposits
9,984
10,521
10,921
10,675
Total deposits
16,648
17,348
18,009
18,661
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other
3,301
200
1,880
2,095
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
700
1,200
1,400
1,200
Other long-term debt
394
396
396
396
Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability
101
63
200
989
Other liabilities
1,062
1,304
880
1,226
Total liabilities
22,206
20,511
22,765
24,567
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1
1
1
1
Additional paid in capital
1,358
1,357
1,355
1,356
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(99)
(2)
35
45
Retained earnings
1,433
1,377
1,327
1,096
Total stockholders' equity
2,693
2,733
2,718
2,498
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,899
$ 23,244
$ 25,483
$ 27,065
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Change compared to:
Three Months Ended
1Q22
2Q21
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30, 2021
June 30,
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 209
$ 177
$ 196
$ 209
$ 198
$ 32
18 %
$ 11
6 %
Total interest expense
16
12
15
14
15
4
33 %
1
7 %
Net interest income
193
165
181
195
183
28
17 %
10
5 %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(9)
(4)
(17)
(23)
(44)
(5)
N/M
35
(80) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
202
169
198
218
227
33
20 %
(25)
(11) %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
27
45
91
169
168
(18)
(40) %
(141)
(84) %
Loan fees and charges
29
27
29
33
37
2
7 %
(8)
(22) %
Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights
22
29
19
9
(5)
(7)
(24) %
27
N/M
Loan administration income
33
33
36
31
28
—
— %
5
18 %
Deposit fees and charges
9
9
8
9
8
—
— %
1
13 %
Other noninterest income
11
17
19
15
16
(6)
(35) %
(5)
(31) %
Total noninterest income
131
160
202
266
252
(29)
(18) %
(121)
(48) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
122
127
137
130
122
(5)
(4) %
—
— %
Occupancy and equipment
46
45
47
46
50
1
2 %
(4)
(8) %
Commissions
22
26
38
44
51
(4)
(15) %
(29)
(57) %
Loan processing expense
23
21
21
22
22
2
10 %
1
5 %
Legal and professional expense
10
11
13
12
11
(1)
(9) %
(1)
(9) %
Federal insurance premiums
4
4
4
6
4
—
— %
—
— %
Intangible asset amortization
3
2
3
3
3
1
50 %
—
— %
Other noninterest expense
26
25
28
23
26
1
4 %
—
— %
Total noninterest expense
256
261
291
286
289
(5)
(2) %
(33)
(11) %
Income before income taxes
77
68
109
198
190
9
13 %
(113)
(59) %
Provision for income taxes
17
15
24
46
43
2
13 %
(26)
(60) %
Net income
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
$ 7
13 %
$ (87)
(59) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 1.13
$ 0.99
$ 1.62
$ 2.87
$ 2.78
$ 0.14
14 %
$ (1.65)
(59) %
Diluted
$ 1.12
$ 0.99
$ 1.60
$ 2.83
$ 2.74
$ 0.13
13 %
$ (1.62)
(59) %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ —
— %
$ —
— %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Six Months Ended
Change
June 30,
June 30,
Amount
Percent
Interest Income
Total interest income
$ 386
$ 405
$ (19)
(5) %
Total interest expense
28
34
(6)
(18) %
Net interest income
358
371
(13)
(4) %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses
(13)
(72)
59
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
371
443
(72)
(16) %
Noninterest Income
Net gain on loan sales
72
395
(323)
(82) %
Loan fees and charges
56
79
(23)
(29) %
Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights
51
(5)
56
(1,120) %
Loan administration income
66
54
12
22 %
Deposit fees and charges
18
17
1
6 %
Other noninterest income
28
36
(8)
(22) %
Total noninterest income
291
576
(285)
(49) %
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
249
266
(17)
(6) %
Occupancy and equipment
91
95
(4)
(4) %
Commissions
48
112
(64)
(57) %
Loan processing expense
44
43
1
2 %
Legal and professional expense
21
20
1
5 %
Federal insurance premiums
8
10
(2)
(20) %
Intangible asset amortization
5
5
—
— %
Other noninterest expense
51
85
(34)
(40) %
Total noninterest expense
517
636
(119)
(19) %
Income before income taxes
145
383
(238)
(62) %
Provision for income taxes
32
87
(55)
(63) %
Net income
$ 113
$ 296
$ (183)
(62) %
Income per share
Basic
$ 2.12
$ 5.61
$ (3.49)
(62) %
Diluted
$ 2.11
$ 5.54
$ (3.43)
(62) %
Cash dividends declared
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ —
— %
N/M - Not meaningful
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):
Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)
$ 7,100
$ 7,700
$ 12,400
$ 14,800
$ 24,800
Mortgage loans closed
$ 7,700
$ 8,200
$ 12,800
$ 15,900
$ 26,600
Mortgage loans sold and securitized
$ 6,900
$ 9,900
$ 14,000
$ 16,800
$ 27,600
Selected Ratios:
Interest rate spread (3)
3.47 %
2.91 %
2.70 %
3.19 %
2.62 %
Net interest margin
3.69 %
3.11 %
2.90 %
3.40 %
2.86 %
Net margin on loans sold and securitized
0.39 %
0.45 %
1.20 %
0.43 %
1.42 %
Return on average assets
1.01 %
0.87 %
2.09 %
0.94 %
2.04 %
Adjusted return on average assets (4)
1.05 %
0.92 %
2.08 %
0.98 %
2.22 %
Return on average common equity
8.74 %
7.87 %
23.97 %
8.31 %
24.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity (5)
9.49 %
8.61 %
25.92 %
9.05 %
26.92 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)
10.09 %
9.10 %
25.67 %
9.60 %
30.66 %
Efficiency ratio
79.1 %
80.4 %
66.6 %
79.7 %
67.2 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (4)
78.1 %
79.6 %
66.8 %
78.9 %
63.6 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)
11.54 %
11.12 %
8.74 %
11.33 %
8.21 %
Average Balances:
Average interest-earning assets
$ 20,958
$ 21,569
$ 25,269
$ 21,261
$ 26,218
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$ 12,889
$ 12,959
$ 14,641
$ 12,923
$ 14,825
Average stockholders' equity
$ 2,754
$ 2,687
$ 2,448
$ 2,721
$ 2,384
(1)
Rounded to nearest hundred million.
(2)
Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.
(3)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(5)
Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Selected Statistics:
Book value per common share
$ 50.50
$ 51.33
$ 51.09
$ 47.26
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 47.83
$ 48.61
$ 48.33
$ 44.38
Number of common shares outstanding
53,329,993
53,236,067
53,197,650
52,862,264
Number of FTE employees
5,036
5,341
5,395
5,503
Number of bank branches
158
158
158
158
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.42 %
0.48 %
0.39 %
0.30 %
Common equity-to-assets ratio
10.82 %
11.75 %
10.67 %
9.23 %
MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:
Weighted average service fee (basis points)
31.7
31.2
31.5
32.6
Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights
1.50 %
1.31 %
1.12 %
1.00 %
(1)
Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.
(2)
Ratio excludes LHFS.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average Balance
Interest
Annualized
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 3,571
$ 36
4.10 %
$ 4,833
$ 40
3.31 %
$ 6,902
$ 53
3.05 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,789
16
3.68 %
1,500
13
3.35 %
1,887
15
3.27 %
Home equity
614
7
4.74 %
598
6
4.05 %
748
7
3.64 %
Other
1,302
16
4.80 %
1,253
15
4.86 %
1,101
13
4.80 %
Total consumer loans
3,705
39
4.25 %
3,351
34
4.04 %
3,736
35
3.79 %
Commercial real estate
3,366
41
4.78 %
3,226
29
3.60 %
3,093
26
3.37 %
Commercial and industrial
2,169
26
4.65 %
1,834
16
3.52 %
1,449
14
3.72 %
Warehouse lending
4,099
34
3.27 %
3,973
32
3.25 %
5,410
53
3.95 %
Total commercial loans
9,634
101
4.11 %
9,033
77
3.43 %
9,952
93
3.74 %
Total loans held-for-investment
13,339
140
4.15 %
12,384
111
3.59 %
13,688
128
3.75 %
Loans with government guarantees
1,161
15
5.13 %
1,402
15
4.40 %
2,344
5
0.79 %
Investment securities
2,310
17
2.89 %
2,021
11
2.19 %
2,123
12
2.19 %
Interest-earning deposits
577
1
0.64 %
929
—
0.16 %
212
—
0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets
20,958
$ 209
3.96 %
21,569
$ 177
3.30 %
25,269
$ 198
3.12 %
Other assets
2,909
2,592
2,742
Total assets
$ 23,867
$ 24,161
$ 28,011
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,725
$ 1
0.10 %
$ 1,626
$ —
0.09 %
$ 1,686
$ —
0.06 %
Savings deposits
4,251
2
0.16 %
4,253
2
0.14 %
4,084
1
0.14 %
Money market deposits
926
—
0.16 %
887
—
0.09 %
762
—
0.07 %
Certificates of deposit
851
1
0.35 %
929
1
0.35 %
1,126
2
0.62 %
Total retail deposits
7,753
4
0.17 %
7,695
3
0.15 %
7,658
3
0.18 %
Government deposits
1,699
1
0.32 %
1,879
1
0.17 %
1,795
1
0.19 %
Wholesale deposits and other
935
2
0.98 %
1,071
2
0.89 %
1,170
4
1.33 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,387
7
0.26 %
10,645
6
0.23 %
10,623
8
0.31 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
1,124
3
1.05 %
658
—
0.22 %
2,422
1
0.17 %
Long-term FHLB advances
982
3
1.15 %
1,260
3
0.98 %
1,200
3
1.03 %
Other long-term debt
396
3
3.07 %
396
3
3.23 %
396
3
3.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,889
$ 16
0.48 %
12,959
$ 12
0.39 %
14,641
15
0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,460
2,474
2,259
Custodial deposits (1)
4,641
4,970
6,188
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
7,101
7,444
8,447
Other liabilities
1,123
1,071
2,476
Stockholders' equity
2,754
2,687
2,448
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 23,867
$ 24,161
$ 28,012
Net interest-earning assets
$ 8,069
$ 8,610
$ 10,628
Net interest income
$ 193
$ 165
$ 183
Interest rate spread (2)
3.47 %
2.91 %
2.70 %
Net interest margin (3)
3.69 %
3.11 %
2.90 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
162.6 %
166.4 %
172.6 %
Total average deposits
$ 17,488
$ 18,089
$ 19,070
(1)
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Interest-Earning Assets
Loans held-for-sale
$ 4,199
$ 77
3.65 %
$ 7,181
$ 105
2.94 %
Loans held-for-investment
Residential first mortgage
1,645
29
3.53 %
2,009
32
3.23 %
Home equity
606
13
4.40 %
784
14
3.56 %
Other
1,278
30
4.83 %
1,071
25
4.80 %
Total consumer loans
3,529
72
4.15 %
3,864
71
3.73 %
Commercial real estate
3,296
70
4.21 %
3,068
52
3.36 %
Commercial and industrial
2,002
42
4.14 %
1,467
27
3.62 %
Warehouse lending
4,036
66
3.26 %
5,900
118
3.98 %
Total commercial loans
9,334
178
3.78 %
10,435
197
3.75 %
Total loans held-for-investment
12,863
250
3.88 %
14,299
268
3.74 %
Loans with government guarantees
1,281
30
4.73 %
2,422
8
0.67 %
Investment securities
2,166
28
2.56 %
2,166
24
2.20 %
Interest-earning deposits
752
1
0.35 %
150
—
0.14 %
Total interest-earning assets
21,261
$ 386
3.63 %
26,218
$ 405
3.09 %
Other assets
2,752
2,814
Total assets
$ 24,013
$ 29,032
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Retail deposits
Demand deposits
$ 1,676
$ 1
0.10 %
$ 1,768
$ —
0.07 %
Savings deposits
4,252
3
0.15 %
4,015
3
0.14 %
Money market deposits
907
1
0.12 %
724
—
0.06 %
Certificates of deposit
890
1
0.35 %
1,209
5
0.80 %
Total retail deposits
7,725
6
0.16 %
7,716
8
0.22 %
Government deposits
1,788
2
0.24 %
1,784
2
0.21 %
Wholesale deposits and other
1,002
5
0.93 %
1,101
8
1.47 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
10,515
13
0.25 %
10,601
18
0.35 %
Short-term FHLB advances and other
892
3
0.74 %
2,600
2
0.17 %
Long-term FHLB advances
1,120
6
1.05 %
1,200
6
1.03 %
Other long-term debt
396
6
3.13 %
424
8
3.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,923
$ 28
0.44 %
14,825
$ 34
0.47 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Retail deposits and other
2,467
2,264
Custodial deposits (1)
4,805
6,688
Total noninterest-bearing deposits
7,272
8,952
Other liabilities
1,098
2,871
Stockholders' equity
2,721
2,384
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 24,014
$ 29,032
Net interest-earning assets
$ 8,338
$ 11,393
Net interest income
$ 358
$ 371
Interest rate spread (2)
3.19 %
2.62 %
Net interest margin (3)
3.40 %
2.86 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
164.5 %
176.9 %
Total average deposits
$ 17,787
$ 19,554
(1)
Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.
(2)
Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income
$ 60
$ 53
$ 147
$ 113
$ 296
Weighted average common shares outstanding
53,269,631
53,219,866
52,763,868
53,244,886
52,719,959
Stock-based awards
265,817
358,135
772,801
311,721
697,937
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,535,448
53,578,001
53,536,669
53,556,607
53,417,896
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.13
$ 0.99
$ 2.78
$ 2.12
$ 5.61
Stock-based awards
(0.01)
—
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.07)
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.12
$ 0.99
$ 2.74
$ 2.11
$ 5.54
Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,900
12.17 %
$ 2,843
11.83 %
$ 2,798
10.54 %
$ 2,562
9.21 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 23,835
$ 24,026
$ 26,545
$ 27,828
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,660
13.22 %
$ 2,603
13.89 %
$ 2,558
13.19 %
$ 2,322
11.38 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,900
14.41 %
$ 2,843
15.17 %
$ 2,798
14.43 %
$ 2,562
12.56 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 3,155
15.68 %
$ 3,110
16.59 %
$ 3,080
15.88 %
$ 2,882
14.13 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 20,130
$ 18,741
$ 19,397
$ 20,399
Regulatory Capital - Bank
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)
$ 2,824
11.87 %
$ 2,758
11.50 %
$ 2,706
10.21 %
$ 2,464
8.88 %
Total adjusted avg. total asset base
$ 23,786
$ 23,984
$ 26,502
$ 27,767
Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,824
14.04 %
$ 2,758
14.73 %
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,464
12.08 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,824
14.04 %
$ 2,758
14.73 %
$ 2,706
13.96 %
$ 2,464
12.08 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
$ 2,931
14.57 %
$ 2,875
15.35 %
$ 2,839
14.65 %
$ 2,634
12.92 %
Risk-weighted asset base
$ 20,113
$ 18,725
$ 19,383
$ 20,395
Loans Serviced
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Unpaid
Number of
Subserviced for others (2)
$ 293,808
1,160,087
$ 253,013
1,041,251
$ 246,858
1,032,923
$ 211,775
975,467
Serviced for others (3)
41,557
160,387
40,065
154,404
35,074
137,243
34,263
139,029
Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)
7,959
62,217
7,215
60,167
8,793
63,426
9,685
67,988
Total loans serviced
$ 343,324
1,382,691
$ 300,293
1,255,822
$ 290,725
1,233,592
$ 255,723
1,182,484
(1)
UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.
(2)
Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.
(3)
Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.
(4)
Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.
Loans Held-for-Investment
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Consumer loans
Residential first mortgage
$ 2,205
15.0 %
$ 1,499
11.3 %
$ 1,536
11.5 %
$ 1,794
12.8 %
Home equity
645
4.4 %
596
4.5 %
613
4.6 %
717
5.1 %
Other
1,331
9.1 %
1,267
9.6 %
1,236
9.2 %
1,133
8.0 %
Total consumer loans
4,181
28.5 %
3,362
25.4 %
3,385
25.3 %
3,644
25.9 %
Commercial loans
Commercial real estate
3,387
23.1 %
3,254
24.5 %
3,223
24.0 %
3,169
22.6 %
Commercial and industrial
2,653
18.1 %
1,979
15.0 %
1,826
13.6 %
1,376
9.8 %
Warehouse lending
4,434
30.3 %
4,641
35.1 %
4,974
37.1 %
5,863
41.7 %
Total commercial loans
10,474
71.5 %
9,874
74.6 %
10,023
74.7 %
10,408
74.1 %
Total loans held-for-investment
$ 14,655
100.0 %
$ 13,236
100.0 %
$ 13,408
100.0 %
$ 14,052
100.0 %
Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
Indirect lending
$ 972
73.0 %
$ 935
73.8 %
$ 926
74.8 %
$ 866
76.4 %
Point of sale
300
22.5 %
295
23.3 %
272
22.0 %
225
19.9 %
Other
59
4.4 %
37
2.9 %
38
3.2 %
42
3.7 %
Total other consumer loans
$ 1,331
100.0 %
$ 1,267
100.0 %
$ 1,236
100.0 %
$ 1,133
100.0 %
Allowance for Credit Losses
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Residential first mortgage
$ 33
$ 43
$ 48
Home equity
21
16
17
Other
31
34
38
Total consumer loans
85
93
103
Commercial real estate
22
22
58
Commercial and industrial
11
13
38
Warehouse lending
4
3
3
Total commercial loans
37
38
99
Allowance for loan losses
122
131
202
Reserve for unfunded commitments
13
14
18
Allowance for credit losses
$ 135
$ 145
$ 220
Allowance for Credit Losses
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$ 43
$ 16
$ 34
$ 22
$ 13
$ 3
$ 131
$ 14
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
4
1
2
1
4
—
12
(1)
Economic forecast (2)
2
1
(4)
—
(1)
—
(2)
—
Credit (3)
(16)
3
(1)
(1)
(5)
1
(19)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Charge-offs
—
—
(3)
—
—
—
(3)
—
Recoveries
—
—
2
—
—
—
2
—
Provision for net charge-offs
—
—
1
—
—
—
1
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 33
$ 21
$ 31
$ 22
$ 11
$ 4
$ 122
$ 13
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Residential
Home
Other
Commercial
Commercial
Warehouse
Total LHFI
Unfunded
Beginning balance
$ 40
$ 14
$ 36
$ 28
$ 32
$ 4
$ 154
$ 16
Provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Loan volume
4
1
3
1
7
—
16
(3)
Economic forecast (2)
3
3
(4)
1
(3)
—
—
—
Credit (3)
(14)
3
(4)
(7)
(3)
—
(25)
—
Qualitative factor adjustments
—
—
—
(1)
(4)
—
(5)
—
Charge-offs
(1)
—
(5)
—
(20)
—
(26)
—
Recoveries
—
1
3
—
—
—
4
—
Provision for net charge-offs
1
(1)
2
—
2
—
4
—
Ending allowance balance
$ 33
$ 21
$ 31
$ 22
$ 11
$ 4
$ 122
$ 13
(1)
Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.
(2)
Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.
(3)
Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.
Nonperforming Loans and Assets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
Nonperforming LHFI
$ 79
$ 95
$ 81
$ 63
Nonperforming TDRs
6
7
8
6
Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months
14
5
5
7
Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)
99
107
94
76
Other nonperforming assets, net
5
4
6
6
LHFS
20
24
17
9
Total nonperforming assets
$ 124
$ 135
$ 117
$ 91
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)
0.42 %
0.48 %
0.39 %
0.30 %
Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI
0.68 %
0.80 %
0.70 %
0.53 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)
0.71 %
0.84 %
0.74 %
0.57 %
(1)
Includes $35 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022.
(2)
Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.
Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
30-59 Days
60-89 Days
Greater than
Total Past
Total LHFI
June 30, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 15
$ 7
$ 99
$ 121
$ 4,181
Commercial loans
—
—
—
—
10,474
Total loans
$ 15
$ 7
$ 99
$ 121
$ 14,655
March 31, 2022
Consumer loans (1)
$ 12
$ 10
$ 98
$ 120
$ 3,362
Commercial loans
—
—
—
—
9,874
Total loans
$ 12
$ 10
$ 98
$ 120
$ 13,236
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 26
$ 36
$ 62
$ 124
$ 3,385
Commercial loans
—
—
32
32
10,023
Total loans
$ 26
$ 36
$ 94
$ 156
$ 13,408
June 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 8
$ 4
$ 55
$ 67
$ 3,644
Commercial loans
—
—
20
20
10,408
Total loans
$ 8
$ 4
$ 75
$ 87
$ 14,052
(1)
Includes $33 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of June 30, 2022.
Troubled Debt Restructurings
TDRs
Performing
Nonperforming
Total
June 30, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 22
$ 20
$ 42
Commercial loans
—
—
—
Total TDR loans
$ 22
$ 20
$ 42
March 31, 2022
Consumer loans
$ 23
$ 12
$ 35
Commercial loans
—
—
—
Total TDR loans
$ 23
$ 12
$ 35
December 31, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 22
$ 13
$ 35
Commercial loans
2
—
2
Total TDR loans
$ 24
$ 13
$ 37
June 30, 2021
Consumer loans
$ 31
$ 11
$ 42
Commercial loans
—
2
2
Total TDR loans
$ 31
$ 13
$ 44
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the
The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,693
$ 2,733
$ 2,718
$ 2,645
$ 2,498
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
142
145
147
149
152
Tangible book value
$ 2,551
$ 2,588
$ 2,571
$ 2,496
$ 2,346
Number of common shares outstanding
53,329,993
53,236,067
53,197,650
52,862,383
52,862,264
Tangible book value per share
$ 47.83
$ 48.61
$ 48.33
$ 47.21
$ 44.38
Total assets
$ 24,899
$ 23,244
$ 25,483
$ 27,042
$ 27,065
Tangible common equity to assets ratio
10.25 %
11.13 %
10.09 %
9.23 %
8.67 %
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions)
Net income
$ 60
$ 53
$ 147
$ 113
$ 296
Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax
3
1
2
4
4
Tangible net income
$ 63
$ 54
$ 149
$ 117
$ 300
Total average equity
$ 2,754
$ 2,687
$ 2,448
$ 2,721
$ 2,384
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
144
146
153
145
155
Total tangible average equity
$ 2,610
$ 2,541
$ 2,295
$ 2,576
$ 2,229
Return on average tangible common equity
9.49 %
8.61 %
25.92 %
9.05 %
26.92 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
— %
3.86 %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
— %
(2.14) %
— %
(1.09) %
Adjustment for merger costs
0.60 %
0.49 %
1.89 %
0.55 %
0.97 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
10.09 %
9.10 %
25.67 %
9.60 %
30.66 %
Return on average assets
1.01 %
0.89 %
2.09 %
0.94 %
2.04 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.18 %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP settlement agreement
— %
— %
(0.11) %
— %
(0.05) %
Adjustment for merger costs
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.10 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
Adjusted return on average assets
1.05 %
0.92 %
2.08 %
0.98 %
2.22 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in millions)
Average LHFI
$ 13,339
$ 12,384
$ 13,314
$ 13,540
$ 13,688
Less: Average warehouse loans
4,099
3,973
5,148
5,392
5,410
Adjusted average LHFI
$ 9,240
$ 8,411
$ 8,166
$ 8,148
$ 8,278
Average deposits
$ 17,488
$ 18,089
$ 19,816
$ 19,686
$ 19,070
Less: Average custodial deposits
4,641
4,970
6,309
6,180
6,188
Adjusted average deposits
$ 12,847
$ 13,119
$ 13,507
$ 13,506
$ 12,882
HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
76.3 %
68.5 %
67.2 %
68.8 %
71.8 %
Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio
71.9 %
64.1 %
60.5 %
60.3 %
64.3 %
Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollar in millions)
Noninterest expense
$ 256
$ 261
$ 291
$ 286
$ 289
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
—
—
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
3
3
6
5
9
Adjusted noninterest expense
$ 253
$ 258
$ 285
$ 281
$ 290
Income before income taxes
$ 77
$ 68
$ 109
$ 198
$ 190
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
—
—
(10)
Adjustment for merger costs
3
3
6
5
9
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 80
$ 71
$ 115
$ 203
$ 189
Provision for income taxes
$ 17
$ 15
$ 24
$ 46
$ 43
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
—
—
—
—
2
Adjustment for merger costs
—
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 17
$ 16
$ 25
$ 47
$ 43
Net income
$ 60
$ 53
$ 85
$ 152
$ 147
Adjusted net income
$ 63
$ 55
$ 90
$ 156
$ 146
Weighted average common shares outstanding
53,269,631
53,219,866
52,867,138
52,862,288
52,763,868
Weighted average diluted common shares
53,535,448
53,578,001
53,577,832
53,659,422
53,536,669
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$ 1.18
$ 1.03
$ 1.71
$ 2.94
$ 2.78
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 1.17
$ 1.02
$ 1.69
$ 2.90
$ 2.74
Efficiency ratio
79.1 %
80.4 %
75.9 %
62.2 %
66.6 %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
— %
— %
— %
1.6 %
Adjustment for merger costs
(1.0) %
(0.8) %
(1.5) %
(1.1) %
(1.4) %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
78.1 %
79.6 %
74.4 %
61.1 %
66.8 %
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Efficiency ratio
79.7 %
67.2 %
Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense
— %
(2.6) %
Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement
— %
1.1 %
Adjustment for merger costs
(0.9) %
(0.9) %
Adjusted efficiency ratio
78.8 %
64.8 %
For more information, contact:
Bryan Marx
FBCInvestorRelations@flagstar.com
(248) 312-5699
View original content:
SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.