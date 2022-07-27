Life Insurance Leader Succession Capital Alliance Gears Up for Major Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1996, Succession Capital Alliance (SCA) President and CEO, Julian Movsesian, has been an innovator and leader in the Life Insurance Industry. As the creator of Premium Financing Life Insurance, Movsesian has led SCA alongside his Executive Vice President, Michael Rothman to achieve the major milestone of placing over $54 billion of life insurance.

Today, SCA is excited to announce the onboarding of key leadership team member, Danielle C. Williamson, as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned insurance professional in the Property & Casualty space, Williamson has spent the past 15 years working with carriers, wholesalers and independent agents nationwide. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations at Amwins, a leading global specialty insurance distributor, her diverse background includes leadership roles across business operations, digital strategy, marketing, and premium accounting.

In her position at SCA, Williamson will be responsible for strategic development, technology and day-to-day operations as the firm positions itself for significant growth throughout the U.S.

"It is an exciting time to steer growth for the organization alongside an incredible team," said Williamson. "SCA has a deep and well-respected tenure of maximizing the value of insurance assets for their clients and I look forward to building upon an extraordinary foundation with key clients and partners."

"Danielle joining our team is a huge step in the right direction, as we gear up to take Succession Capital Alliance to a whole new level," stated Movsesian. "As the largest, longest running, and most respected Premium Financing program in the industry, we are excited to continue to grow our firm and be a leader in this space."

About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio.

