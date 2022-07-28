TrebleHook Introduces Powerful AEC Document Generation Tools With S-Docs Partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrebleHook, a project pursuit platform for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals, built leveraging the Salesforce platform, has expanded its document generation capabilities by strategically partnering with S-Docs, the #1 100% Salesforce native document generation tool.

Alongside TrebleHook's already robust capabilities to centralize project data, enhance customer relationships, and pursue the right projects, the addition of a document generation tool from S-Docs will allow Marketers and Business Development professionals in the AEC industry to automatically create proposals, resumes, project recap sheets, fillable forms, and more in their project pursuits. Documents can easily be created from virtually any data within the TrebleHook platform and exported to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and advanced workflows into the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite.

"As TrebleHook launches into the AEC market, it is critical that we rapidly develop our IP and partner with best-in-class technology providers. S-Docs is the leader in document generation and is 100% built in the Salesforce ecosystem, allowing seamless integration and operability to our TrebleHook users. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the team at S-Docs" says Chris Fay, Founder & CEO of TrebleHook.

"Our partnership with TrebleHook will enable the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction communities with critical document generation functionality that complements TrebleHook's value for firms looking to enhance customer relationships and pursue the right projects through centralized data. We are delighted to be partnering with the TrebleHook team," said Dan Pejanovic, Founder & CEO at S-Docs.

About TrebleHook

TrebleHook's platform focuses on enabling architecture, engineering, and construction firms to centralize project data, enhance customer relationships and pursue and land the right projects through leveraging the world's #1 CRM platform, Salesforce. For more information on how TrebleHook's talented team is leading the way in project pursuit, visit their website at TrebleHook.com.

About S-Docs

S-Docs makes it easy to instantly generate data-driven documents, collect e-signatures, and automate end-to-end document workflows as a 100% native document generation and e-signature solution for Salesforce. Find out why organizations in nearly every industry rely on S-Docs to eliminate tedious tasks, save time for meaningful work, and provide best-in-class customer experiences at sdocs.com.

