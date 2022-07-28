Zovio Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for August 1, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 5:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (888) 330-3204 in the United States or (646) 960-0844 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 8039474.

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Vickie Schray

vickie.schray@zovio.com

866 475 0317 x10003

