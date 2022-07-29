ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Micro, Inc., a global distributor providing unique solutions to complex supply chain challenges, is proud to share that CEO, Dan Ellsworth, is participating in the Vietnam: Gateway to Southeast Asia speaking engagement.

World Micro CEO Participating in Southeast Asia Trade and Investment Speaking Engagement

This conference, hosted by the Global Atlanta News Organization, will take place on August 8th and will feature numerous proprietors. Each speaker will present on their experiences in conducting business in one of the fastest growing consumer and tech ecosystems in the world. CEO Dan Ellsworth had this to say regarding his involvement:

"There are so many great opportunities for business expansion in Southeast Asia, and it really speaks to the diversity Atlanta has to offer for this business delegation to invest their time in visiting here; with Atlanta being the 'business hub' of the South, this event offers growth-oriented companies a unique chance to learn more about the business opportunities the Atlanta area brings."

Link to register for tickets to this speaking engagement. Vietnam: Gateway to Southeast Asia - Global Atlanta

About World Micro, Inc.:

World Micro and its wholly owned subsidiary, MIT Distributors, are global franchised distributors specializing in commodities such as electronic components, specialty hardware, wire & cable, electromechanical, and interconnect products. Our capabilities include global sourcing & procurement, kitting & assembly, inventory management programs, AOG fulfillment, quality testing & inspection, ITAR/export compliance, and engineering & technical support. By focusing on quality systems & custom-tailored programs, World Micro and MIT are able to provide supply chain solutions that exceed our customers' rigid requirements and expectations. We are ISO 9001:2015, AS9120, AC 00-56, and Small Business Certified, ITAR Registered, and ERAI Members.

