Announcing Credora, The Credit Oracle, formerly X-Margin

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Margin is announcing today that it is rebranding as Credora. X-Margin was founded to help disintermediate capital flows and create more efficient markets for cryptocurrencies. Since 2019, X-Margin has evolved and now offers real-time privacy-preserving credit evaluations that facilitate transparent, competitive and efficient crypto credit markets.

Credora: The Credit Oracle, formerly known as X-Margin.

The name, Credora, the credit oracle, aligns more with the underlying technology and vision for the company's future. The criticality of understanding counterparty credit risk has been illuminated by recent market events, highlighting the need for Credora's privacy-preserving credit evaluation and real-time risk monitoring solutions. Credora's integrations with DeFi and CeFi partners will continue to power data-driven lending and facilitate efficient credit markets for borrowers and lenders. In addition, Credora's technology will help lay the foundation for standardized and secure credit evaluation methods, helping guide the future of credit and regulation in crypto.

About Credora:

Credora enables data-driven and transparent lending across CeFi and DeFi. The team has developed private credit infrastructure that evaluates the real-time creditworthiness of borrowers while protecting sensitive data. To date, Credora has facilitated $750m+ in uncollateralized loans across 70+ borrowers & lenders with clients and can help well-capitalized, risk-managed borrowers borrow transparently and securely. Credora currently monitors over $4 billion of borrower assets with a coverage of 85% of CeFi volumes while covering DeFi and staking activity from 14 EVM compatible chains and Solana. Credora (X-Margin) raised $8 million in a Series A funding round backed by leading digital asset investors. For more information on Credora, please visit credora.io.

