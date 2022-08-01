Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Watkins As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that Brad Watkins, CPA, has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2022.

Mr. Watkins will be responsible for all aspects of Oppenheimer's financial operations and will direct long-term budgetary planning and cost management to ensure alignment with Oppenheimer's strategic growth plans. As a member of the Management Committee, Mr. Watkins will report to Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO.

"Brad is an experienced leader with a strong background across the financial services industry," Mr. Lowenthal comments. "His expertise in providing audit services to the country's largest financial services companies will be invaluable as we focus on the quality and efficiency of our operating model to drive growth in an evolving business and market landscape."

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Mr. Watkins was with KPMG since 2003, spending the bulk of his time in their New York Financial Services Audit Practice, where he launched his career and rose through the ranks before becoming a partner in 2015. During his time at KPMG, Mr. Watkins served a variety of clients including a large, multinational financial institution, as well as both clearing and introducing broker-dealers.

He also has extensive experience with SEC reporting matters and auditing complex process areas that involve technical accounting literature, including securitization matters, foreign currency accounting, financial instruments and fair value measurements, consolidation and variable interest entities, and derivatives and hedging.

"I am honored to serve as CFO at this exciting time for Oppenheimer," said Mr. Watkins. "The firm has a strong balance sheet and the potential for growth while delivering an exceptional client experience. I look forward to becoming part of the Oppenheimer family and partnering with the team."

Mr. Watkins graduated from New York University Stern School of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Media Contact:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

jkuo@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.