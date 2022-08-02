InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover to Protect Against Hail Damage (ASP-137)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an impact-absorbing accessory to prevent unwanted vehicle damage during a hailstorm," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented INFLATE A CAR COVER. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional vehicle covers."

The invention provides an effective cover to protect a parked vehicle during a hailstorm. In doing so, it helps to prevent cracked windshields. It also helps to prevent body dents, paint scratches and other damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ASP-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

