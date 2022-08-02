Jada Toys Extends Partnership with Universal Brand Development

Successful seven-year relationship between Jada Toys and Universal continues to flourish with products inspired by blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jada Toys Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality die-cast vehicles and collectible figures, and Universal Brand Development are excited to announce the renewal of their long-standing licensing agreement.

Jada Toys first began collaborating with Universal in 2015 and has now extended their agreements for further multiyear terms beginning in 2023. Jada Toys will continue to expand their vehicle and figures offerings for some of Universal's most popular franchises, including the blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga.

"Our partnership with Universal has allowed us to take our vehicle and figures lines to new worlds and audiences," said Bill Simons, CEO of Jada Toys. "We are incredibly proud to renew this partnership and continue to bring our innovative approach and expertise to life in 2023 and beyond."

New Fast & Furious product launches are in the works and expected to debut in 2023 alongside the highly anticipated 10th film in the Fast & Furious Saga, Fast X, which is scheduled to release in theatres May 2023.

"Jada delivers highly-detailed die-cast replicas and RC vehicles that drive incredible engagement with our fans around the world," said Joe Lawandus, general manager and senior vice president of global toys and hardlines for Universal Brand Development. "We look forward to bringing more innovation and collectability with Jada."

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectibles, action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families. Proprietary lines accompany the licensed product to round out Jada Toys' offerings. Jada Toy's is the US based division of the Simba Dickie Group. Visit Jada Toys at jadatoys.com .

About UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of NBCUniversal's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com .

About THE FAST SAGA

Over the course of ten films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of F9, which was a top-5 box office grossing film of 2021, the blockbuster franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the successfully launched spin-off franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X, the tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, debuts May 2023.

