Lower Adds Honor Home Loans to Its Retail Channel

The Tennessee based lender joins the multi-channel fintech as its newest retail group.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower , the multi-channel fintech aimed at creating wealth through homeownership, today announced the addition of Honor Home Loans to the company.

Lower (PRNewswire)

Lower's platform allows distributed retail partners to connect into its infrastructure to benefit from its streamlined tech, delivering the best customer experience. Its channels include retail, direct to consumer, wholesale, and Mortgage as a Service. Honor joins its retail channel.

"The team at Honor is on top of their game and we're proud they chose to join the Lower family. Their relentless pursuit of a simple, helpful path to homeownership aligns perfectly with our mission," said co-founder and managing partner Mike Baynes. "They prioritize the customer experience and we know our customers and partners will get a five-star experience working with the Honor team. We look forward to seeing what they'll accomplish with us."

Derek Vandlen is the Vice President of Honor, joining Lower with more than two decades of lending experience. He started in the industry after serving in the United States Army, which has fed directly into his team's commitment to help veterans and first responders.

"In Lower, we found a parent company that's interested in partnering with us to make the customer journey the best it can be. The team cares about innovating and solving pain points often found in the homebuying process and we're excited to be a part of it," said Vandlen. "In addition, we'll be expanding our product and service offerings to enhance our already great service from start to finish."

Joining Vandlen are more than 60 team members focused on helping make customers' paths to homeownership as simple as possible, specifically first time homebuyers. Honor Home Loans has a number of branches in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lower