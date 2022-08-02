Relogix Partners with Butlr Technologies, Bringing Most Complete Occupancy Analytics Platform to the Hybrid Workplace

Butlr Technologies' sensors add people counting and space utilization data to Relogix's analytics platform for greater insight into employee behaviors

OTTAWA, ON, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Relogix , a leading occupancy analytics provider for hybrid workplace monitoring and performance, today announced the integration of Butlr Technologies' people counting sensors to its occupancy analytics solution offering. Through this partnership, Relogix brings the most comprehensive occupancy and utilization insights that companies need to create effective hybrid workplaces while optimizing their overall real estate spend.

As more people return to the office, some organizations are relying on booking or badging data to get a high-level understanding of the number of individuals entering and exiting a specific space throughout the day. However, this data alone is limited and not sufficient to truly understand actual employee behavior and reveal the new, emerging, and continuously changing work styles and preferences. Creating effective and efficient hybrid workplaces requires the flexibility to combine different occupancy data sources to surface the insights needed to make informed decisions about workplace design, spending and employee experience. Having one platform for all occupancy use-cases makes Relogix the must-have occupancy analytics platform for the hybrid workplace.

"We are thrilled to add Butlr's advanced sensor technology to Relogix's already robust offering," said Andrew Millar, Relogix CEO. "By combining threshold, area, and our desk-level sensors, users can now achieve a more complete picture of employees' work preferences in a flexible, easy to deploy package that scales up or down to meet their changing needs. This information, and the ability to mix and match it with other data sources, empowers employers and CREs to make more informed workplace experience decisions to best meet the needs of today's hybrid workplace."

Using non-intrusive thermal technology, Butlr's sensors are mounted above doorways or ceilings to detect the number of people in defined zones – common areas, meeting rooms, open collaboration spaces, or groups of desks. Unlike other people counting sensors on the market, Butlr's sensors do not use cameras and are incapable of capturing personally identifiable information. The sensors function on their own, independent low-power thermal array network by being wirelessly connected to a gateway. All sensors can form a mesh network starting from the gateway – connected to the internet by either a cellular connection, Ethernet or Wi-Fi.

"We are thrilled that Relogix, a true pioneer in workplace analytics, chose Butlr to enable threshold and open area sensing data into their Conexus platform," said Honghao Deng, co-founder and CEO of Butlr. "With the addition of our sensors, Relogix customers now have the opportunity to better understand where, when, and how their employees are using spaces in order to build a more effective hybrid workplace where highly engaged and productive teams thrive."

About Relogix

Relogix empowers productive work from anywhere. Relogix provides insightful, actionable and predictive workplace analytics so companies can create better experiences for their people. Founded in 2010, Relogix is focused on solving customer outcomes by combining data and technology. To learn more, visit: www.relogix.com.

About Butlr

‍Spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2019 with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Butlr was founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs Honghao Deng and Jiani Zeng with a mission to make the built environment people-aware. Butlr's People Sensing Platform anonymously infers human presence and activity via its thermal, wireless sensors to deliver rich spatial insights at a fraction of the cost and time of legacy alternatives. Since the recent launch of its platform in late 2021, the company is already working with dozens of top occupiers, landlords and service providers in North America, Europe and Asia, in addition to partners in senior living and retail.

