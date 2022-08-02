Best July ever: Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 41,536 vehicle sales for July 2022, a 17.1 percent decrease compared with July 2021 (50,125) while Crosstrek had its best July sales ever. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 305,331 a 17.8 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2021. Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports July 2022 Sales; Best July Ever: Crosstrek (PRNewswire)

"Customers know they can look to Subaru for the adventure-ready, family-friendly and safe vehicles they can count on, despite low inventory impacting the entire auto industry," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We are thankful for customers' loyalty to our brand, even with supply chain challenges, and know this in large part to our goal of being More Than A Car Company®. We're proud our retailers deliver impeccable customer service and continue to build relationships with our customers."

In July, Crosstrek was a top performer by volume, and set a record of its best July ever, with 14,076 sales. The Impreza saw a 215 percent increase compared to July 2021, while the WRX increased by 9.8 percent. Year to date, the Ascent posted a 6 percent increase, while the BRZ carline posted an increase of 162 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

"While we continue to feel the effects of the ongoing supply chain issues, we are focused on delivering the high-quality vehicles Subaru is known for," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Demand for Subaru vehicles remains high, and we look forward to rolling out our competitively priced, 2023 model year vehicles this fall, including the updated Subaru Ascent, Outback, and Legacy."

Carline Jul-22 Jul-21 % Chg Jul-22 Jul-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,489 5,044 -11.0 % 35,420 33,417 6.0 % BRZ 228 0 N/A 1,891 721 162.3 % Crosstrek 14,076 13,402 5.0 % 84,126 77,616 8.4 % Forester 7,737 12,235 -36.8 % 58,674 108,200 -45.8 % Impreza 2,228 706 215.6 % 16,554 17,871 -7.4 % Legacy 1,610 2,375 -32.2 % 13,945 15,296 -8.9 % Outback 8,638 14,058 -38.6 % 85,979 101,677 -15.4 % WRX/STI 2,530 2,305 9.8 % 8,742 16,577 -47.3 % TOTAL 41,536 50,125 -17.1 % 305,331 371,375 -17.8 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

