THE TOLAN GROUP SPINS OUT HEALTHCARE CONTRACT BUSINESS

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group is announcing today the spin-out of its healthcare contract staffing division. The company will be known as ClinTech Health, LLC (www.clintechhealth.com) with a primary focus on providing contract employees for short and long-term assignments as well as temp-to-perm assignments for clinical and healthcare IT professionals.

ClinTech Health is led by industry veteran Dave Stillmunkes who has a 20-year successful background in healthcare staffing across the United States with a focus on growing the company's clinical presence in the long-term care marketplace. Their clinical professionals encompass RNs, LPNs, and CNAs that provide clinical care for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, retirement homes, and other facilities providing clinical care to the aging population.

Bradley Ash, Vice President Healthcare IT, leads the healthcare IT service line reporting to Mr. Stillmunkes. Mr. Ash was previously a leader with a nationally known contract staffing company covering multiple industry sectors. He and his team are primarily focused on providing technical resources to healthcare IT vendors, software and services companies, and healthcare facilities that need short-term or long-term temporary employees for project-related work or to fill a gap in an organization's technical employee base.

"This new healthcare contract division is already providing clients with a much-needed interim solution to help bridge talent gaps across the clinical and healthcare IT settings," said Tim Tolan, Senior Partner and Founder of The Tolan Group. "The need for the services provided by ClinTech Health has been validated by the significant number of permanent job openings that healthcare organizations across the country struggle to fill due partly to the great resignation and retiring baby boomers. Dave and his team are currently serving the needs of dozens of clients for both clinical and healthcare IT clients," added Tolan.

"Building a de novo platform like this is an experience I never imagined would happen during my career," said Dave Stillmunkes, CEO of ClinTech Health. "Everyone should get the opportunity to design a blank canvas and build a meaningful company that serves its client base. Our newly branded ClinTech Health has officially launched, and we plan to quickly become a leader in clinical and healthcare IT staffing. We are grateful to have started this new business as a division of TTG," added Stillmunkes.

ClinTech Health provides contract staffing services for the long-term care market serving clients east of the Mississippi and healthcare IT clients, mainly healthcare software and services companies across the US.

The Tolan Group (TTG) is a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm with a heavy focus on the private equity market delivering talent for the healthcare services, health tech, and behavioral health markets across the United States.

