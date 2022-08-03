Bloomberg New Economy Announces 2022 "Catalysts" - a Community of Breakthrough Leaders Reshaping the Global Agenda

The second annual Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts cohort hails from 16 different countries and regions, accelerating key breakthroughs across Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg announced the 2022 class of Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts , a distinctive global group of breakthrough innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs, who are inventing possibilities for a more inclusive and prosperous world. Launched in 2021, the community is both a celebration of and launchpad for ideas, providing access to a growing thinktank of influential leaders and opportunities. These 28 individuals from 16 different countries and regions will convene regularly in the coming months and at the fifth annual flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum , this November in Singapore.

Bloomberg's Editorial team selected this standout group from more than 300 nominations, based on impact in one of six key areas: Agriculture: Feeding the World; The Green Transition: Transport, Industry & Energy; Digital Finance: Inclusive Growth; Life sciences: Future of Health; Learning: Fulfilling Human Potential; Space: Improving Life on Earth. You can find out more about these areas and the selection process here .

"The new class of Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts are brilliant innovators and thinkers who are reshaping economies and societies with their bold ideas - and their determination to put those ideas into practice. They've been selected for the tangible impact they have each had already - and for what they might collectively achieve in the future as a dynamic global community," said Stephanie Flanders, Senior Executive Editor for Economics and Government at Bloomberg and Editorial Chair of New Economy.

The 2022 Class of Catalysts are:

Wemimo Abbey , Co-Chief Executive Officer, Esusu : helps low to moderate income households use their on time rent payments to build credit ( United States )

Omar Abudayyeh , McGovern Fellow and Principal Investigator, Abudayyeh-Gootenberg Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology : developing novel molecular tools, including for gene editing, gene delivery, and cell engineering, by harnessing natural proteins in nature, such as from bacteria plants, and animals ( United States )

Tülin Akın, Founder, Tabit Smart Farm : improving agricultural yield and profits by providing farmers with government backed research on crops, weather and market prices, as well as access to financial services ( Turkey )

Jun Asakawa , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pale Blue : seeking to disrupt the space propulsion industry by using water propellant to offer the world's safest high performance spacecraft thruster ( Japan )

Anna Luísa Beserra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Development & Water For All - SDW : developing technologies that make access to water and sanitation a universal right ( Brazil )

Carrie Chan , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avant : producing nutritious, high-quality cuts of fish and functional marine proteins directly from fish cells to aid the marine ecosystem and prevent biodiversity destruction (Hong Kong SAR, China )

Asrar Damdam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Uvera Inc : utilizing breakthrough technology to tackle global food waste, with goals to halve it by 2030 ( Saudi Arabia )

Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, PiggyVest : providing a digital platform for the democratization and accessibility of financial services ( Nigeria )

Azeez Gupta , Co-Founder, Rocket Learning : catalyzing the world's largest early childhood education system, by connecting the government system with parents and driving community change by systemically leveraging technology, media, and social incentives ( India )

Devendra Gupta , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ecozen Solutions Pvt : Ecozen develops climate-smart deep-tech solutions and has revolutionized agricultural irrigation and cold chains ( India )

Andrés Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Tpaga : providing an online payment and financial services platform that is accessible to the 400 million Latin Americans who are unbanked ( Colombia )

Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Proximie : a software platform that allows physicians and medical device experts to virtually scrub-in to any clinical setting to share their skills or learn from others, leading to better patient care ( United Kingdom )

Angel Hsu , Founder and Director, Data-Driven EnviroLab : an interdisciplinary research group composed of policy experts, data scientists, visual designers, and interactive programmers that use cutting edge data analytics to create solutions to the world's environmental problems ( United States )

Gibran Huzaifah, Chief Executive Officer, eFishery : a digital cooperative for fish and shrimp farmers that provide IoT- and data-driven solutions from smart-feeding devices, financing, input distribution and access to the market ( Indonesia )

Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Satellogic : making quality Earth observation data more accessible and more affordable to decision makers at community, regional, and global levels to address changing ground conditions in as close to real-time as possible ( Spain )

Edu Lyra, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Gerando Falcões : an ecosystem aimed at ending poverty in favelas (slums) of Brazil by focusing on three main pillars: education, social networks and Favela 3D: a multidimensional solution to the multidimensional poverty issue in favelas ( Brazil )

Tamer Mohamed, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aspect Biosystems : combining the incredible power of cells with proprietary biomaterials, bioprinting technology, and computational design to create a new class of therapeutics to transform how we treat disease ( Canada )

Olugbenga Olubanjo Olufemi , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Reeddi : providing clean, reliable and affordable electricity to households and businesses in the energy-poor regions of the world ( Nigeria )

Aneri Pradhan , Chief Operating Officer, New Energy Nexus : supports globally diverse entrepreneurs accelerating clean energy solutions with the goal of reaching 100,000 entrepreneurs by 2030 - a solutions movement that benefits 100% of the population in the shortest time possible ( Germany )

Abhilasha Purwar , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blue Sky Analytics : using satellite data & AI to build a comprehensive global catalog of high-resolution environmental and climate intelligence targeted at carbon markets, climate risk, and ESG investing to enable global organizations to lead in climate action and together, save the planet. ( India )

Taynaah Reis, Chief Executive Officer, Moeda Seeds Bank : offers banking, payments and micro loans via blockchain with opportunities to build creditworthiness and reputation ( Brazil )

Gregory Rockson , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, mPharma : connecting and empowering an inclusive universal medical coverage infrastructure in Africa by making access to healthcare affordable and safe ( Ghana )

Alexis Rovner , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, 64 x Bio :a synthetic biology company using novel high-throughput genome engineering and screening technologies to develop highly optimized cell lines for viral vector manufacturing, with a specific focus on cell and gene therapies ( United States )

Emma Sánchez Andrade Smith , Founder, Jefa : tackles the gender gap in access to financial services by providing fair and easy access to credit for women ( Mexico )

Flavia Tata Nardini , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Fleet Space Technologies : connecting the Earth, Moon and Mars by adopting sustainable, faster and economical exploration solutions ( Australia )

Anastasia Volkova , Chief Executive Officer, Regrow : offers the only global solution for measurement, monitoring, reporting and quantifying soil carbon and agricultural GHG emissions in order to rejuvenate the potential of agricultural soils and drive the transition to resilient agriculture globally ( United States )

Gloria Walton , President and Chief Executive Officer, The Solutions Project : is disrupting the status quo of philanthropy by scaling resources and shifting the dialogue to support climate justice solutions created by Black, Indigenous, immigrant, women, and People of Color-led organizations ( United States )

Amira Yahyaoui , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mos: reimagining banking for Gen Z to help students overcome financial barriers to pursue higher education ( United States )

"Becoming a Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst is a true honor and recognition for the work we are doing in making financial services available to 100% of the population. Having the support of the Bloomberg community will allow us to connect, learn and scale beyond our current state as we strive to improve the lives of millions throughout Latam," said Andrés Gutiérrez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Tpaga.

Three members of the 2021 Catalyst class have successfully IPO'd their companies and two Catalysts' ventures have become "Unicorns," going from startup to billion dollar valuation. The program has also created new business partnerships between Catalyst members. Earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX - a global crypto exchange valued at $32 billion - formed a partnership with Elizabeth Rossiello's AZA Finance - an African Fintech - to expand Web3 and digital currencies across Africa.

"The Bloomberg Catalyst program is one of the most expertly curated and impactful communities for founders and executives," said Elizabeth Rossiello, CEO and founder of AZA Finance. "The connections and initiatives created within its ranks are redefining finance, health, science, and more industries, across the globe. As a member of the inaugural 2021 Catalyst class, I am excited to welcome such an incredibly diverse and accomplished 2022 cohort."

Bloomberg provides a platform to scale and accelerate Catalyst's ideas by providing networking opportunities. Most notably, the 2022 Catalyst class will join Bloomberg's annual New Economy Forum convening in Singapore 14-17 November. In its fifth year, the Forum brings together the world's most influential CEOs, leaders, visionaries, scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, and helps facilitate strategic business partnerships. Catalysts will also benefit from visibility, awareness and recognition across Bloomberg's multi-channel network reaching hundreds of millions; gain insight and perspective into cutting edge technologies and high-level policy and finance; and receive peer-to-peer leadership and mentoring throughout the year.

The Catalysts will convene at the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst Retreat for a special day of programming at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which will focus on high-level discussions to develop solutions for a more sustainable and equitable economy.

