KnowBe4 Wins 2022 "Summer Best Of" Awards From TrustRadius in Three Categories

KnowBe4 is proud to be recognized by TrustRadius for having exceptional value for its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training (KMSAT) product in three categories for Best Value for Price, Best Relationship and Best Feature Set.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized KnowBe4 with several 2022 "Summer Best of" Awards. This new award highlights products providing customers with outstanding ROI.

"We are excited to announce the "Summer Best of" Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "In the age of the self-serve buyer, software buyers rely heavily on third-party sources. That's why third-party reviews and awards from a trusted source like TrustRadius are so important. A Summer 2022 Best Value for Price Award offers further validation."

To win the Best Value Award, each organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews between January 1 and June 30, 2022. Best Value for Price Award winners have provided accurate pricing in their product profiles to help buyers. Winners rank amongst the top three positions of their category. Extra vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

"KnowBe4 is proud to be recognized by TrustRadius for their "Summer Best Of" Awards in all three categories for our KMSAT product," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "These awards are exceptionally meaningful as they are based on positive feedback directly from KnowBe4's customers. KnowBe4 works hard to ensure that each of our customers has an exceptional and outstanding experience with our organization. We are proud to be valued by our user community and to be recognized for all of the great feedback we have received on TrustRadius."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

