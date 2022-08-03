LHC Group announces second quarter 2022 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

LHC Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/LHC Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net service revenue increased 5.5% to $576.2 million .

Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $10.6 million , or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $29.8 million , or $0.98 adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million .

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 9-10.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.

Home Health quality star ratings continue to improve from 4.20 in the April 2022 release to 4.25 in the July 2022 release and Home Health quality patient satisfaction ratings continue to improve from 3.83 in the April 2022 release to 4.01 in the July 2022 release.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

May 3, 2022 , LHC Group announced that it has On, LHC Group announced that it has finalized a joint venture partnership for in-home services with Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia

The Company has posted supplemental financial information on the second quarter results, which can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page. In light of the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UNH"), LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or the timing or anticipated benefits of pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed and described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those risks described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors thereof, and in other reports filed subsequently by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, with respect to the pending acquisition of the Company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC on May 17, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 27,400

$ 9,809 Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 342,068

348,820 Other receivables 13,304

13,780 Amounts due from governmental entities 483

— Total receivables 355,855

362,600 Prepaid income taxes 19,613

7,531 Prepaid expenses 20,556

28,401 Other current assets 36,166

24,801 Total current assets 459,590

433,142 Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $106,541 and $98,394, respectively 155,978

153,959 Goodwill 1,751,430

1,748,426 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $21,902 and $19,152, respectively 397,121

400,002 Operating lease right of use asset 109,925

113,399 Other assets 63,830

46,693 Total assets $ 2,937,874

$ 2,895,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 124,222

$ 98,118 Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 94,432

100,532 Self-insurance reserves 41,302

33,784 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 8,222

106,489 Current operating lease payable 36,929

37,630 Amounts due to governmental entities 3,034

5,447 Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax 26,790

26,790 Total current liabilities 334,931

408,790 Deferred income taxes 80,691

70,026 Income taxes payable 7,754

7,320 Revolving credit facility 759,000

661,197 Long-term operating lease liabilities 75,971

78,688 Total liabilities 1,258,347

1,226,021 Noncontrolling interest — redeemable 17,210

17,501 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,703,550 and 36,549,524

shares issued, and 30,567,333 and 30,634,414 shares outstanding, respectively 367

365 Treasury stock — 6,136,217 and 5,915,110 shares at cost, respectively (194,390)

(164,790) Additional paid-in capital 990,247

979,642 Retained earnings 781,063

751,025 Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,577,287

1,566,242 Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable 85,030

85,857 Total stockholders' equity 1,662,317

1,652,099 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,937,874

$ 2,895,621

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net service revenue $ 576,193

$ 545,907

$ 1,147,688

$ 1,070,742 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 353,933

317,872

704,321

628,144 Gross margin 222,260

228,035

443,367

442,598 General and administrative expenses 196,390

167,061

380,749

330,310 Impairment of intangibles and other 842

760

2,071

937 Operating income 25,028

60,214

60,547

111,351 Interest expense (6,407)

(143)

(10,578)

(406) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 18,621

60,071

49,969

110,945 Income tax expense 3,679

13,318

10,048

22,759 Net income 14,942

46,753

39,921

88,186 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,358

9,110

9,883

15,884 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 10,584

$ 37,643

$ 30,038

$ 72,302















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ 1.21

$ 0.98

$ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 1.20

$ 0.98

$ 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 30,543

31,225

30,508

31,188 Diluted 30,676

31,430

30,623

31,423

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021 Operating activities:









Net income $ 39,921

$ 88,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense

11,723



9,541 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset

20,412



17,995 Stock-based compensation expense

9,319



7,506 Deferred income taxes

10,665



19,489 Loss on disposal of assets

221



19 Impairment of intangibles and other

2,071



937 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:









Receivables

5,686



(25,649) Prepaid expenses

7,845



(4,484) Other assets

(13,403)



6,170 Prepaid income taxes

(12,083)



(13,739) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

31,358



(9,148) Salaries, wages, and benefits payable

1,338



(4,560) Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

(98,267)



(65,026) Operating lease liabilities

(20,286)



(17,962) Income taxes payable

434



(21,042) Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

758



(57) Net cash used in operating activities

(2,288)



(11,824) Investing activities:









Purchases of property, building and equipment

(11,138)



(15,619) Proceeds from sale of property, building and equipment

—



150 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,570)



(649) Proceeds from sale of an entity

—



1,531 Minority interest investments

(15,100)



(10,100) Net cash used in investing activities

(28,808)



(24,687) Financing activities:









Proceeds from line of credit

597,250



— Payments on line of credit

(499,447)



(20,000) Government stimulus advance

—



(93,257) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

1,233



1,222 Payments on repurchasing common stock

(34,565)



— Noncontrolling interest distributions

(11,541)



(13,332) Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(3,867)



(10,754) Purchase of additional controlling interest

(376)



(2,113) Sale of noncontrolling interest

—



284 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

48,687



(137,950) Change in cash

17,591



(174,461) Cash at beginning of period

9,809



286,569 Cash at end of period $ 27,400

$ 112,108











Non-Cash Financing Activity:









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Interest paid $ 9,321

$ 1,322 Income taxes paid $ 11,191

$ 38,103 Non-Cash Operating Activity:









Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations $ 18,633

$ 25,656 Reduction to right of use assets and liabilities $ (1,695)



— Non-Cash Investing Activity:









Net working capital adjustment $ 1,440



— Accrued capital expenditures $ 74

$ 1,108

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 392,782

$ 102,617

$ 44,718

$ 30,709

$ 5,367

$ 576,193 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,511

67,848

31,788

22,830

2,956

353,933 General and administrative expenses 134,623

33,423

12,444

12,211

3,689

196,390 Impairment of intangibles and other 481

361

—

—

—

842 Operating income (loss) 29,167

985

486

(4,332)

(1,278)

25,028 Interest expense (4,488)

(949)

(564)

(281)

(125)

(6,407) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 24,679

36

(78)

(4,613)

(1,403)

18,621 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,565

(160)

(1,413)

(960)

(353)

3,679 Net income (loss) 18,114

196

1,335

(3,653)

(1,050)

14,942 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 4,324

888

(34)

(817)

(3)

4,358 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 13,790

$ (692)

$ 1,369

$ (2,836)

$ (1,047)

$ 10,584 Total assets $ 1,746,161

$ 807,100

$ 240,481

$ 80,617

$ 63,515

$ 2,937,874

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 396,534

$ 63,804

$ 48,407

$ 31,030

$ 6,132

$ 545,907 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 219,925

39,647

34,683

20,460

3,157

317,872 General and administrative expenses 123,245

18,114

11,923

10,906

2,873

167,061 Impairment of intangibles and other 760

—

—

—

—

760 Operating income (loss) 52,604

6,043

1,801

(336)

102

60,214 Interest expense (106)

(20)

(10)

(5)

(2)

(143) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 52,498

6,023

1,791

(341)

100

60,071 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,706

1,280

470

(152)

14

13,318 Net income (loss) 40,792

4,743

1,321

(189)

86

46,753 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,500

1,208

85

322

(5)

9,110 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 33,292

$ 3,535

$ 1,236

$ (511)

$ 91

$ 37,643 Total assets $ 1,681,871

$ 288,985

$ 245,071

$ 85,520

$ 65,678

$ 2,367,125

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, 2022

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 780,674

$ 204,523

$ 89,058

$ 62,848

$ 10,585

$ 1,147,688 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 456,718

133,913

60,743

47,035

5,912

704,321 General and administrative expenses 261,430

64,768

23,862

23,639

7,050

380,749 Impairment of intangibles and other 930

1,087

54

—

—

2,071 Operating income (loss) 61,596

4,755

4,399

(7,826)

(2,377)

60,547 Interest expense (7,458)

(1,447)

(977)

(489)

(207)

(10,578) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 54,138

3,308

3,422

(8,315)

(2,584)

49,969 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,334

436

845

(1,922)

(645)

10,048 Net income (loss) 42,804

2,872

2,577

(6,393)

(1,939)

39,921 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 8,920

1,568

51

(646)

(10)

9,883 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 33,884

$ 1,304

$ 2,526

$ (5,747)

$ (1,929)

$ 30,038

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, 2021

Home health

services

Hospice

services

Home and

community-

based

services

Facility-

based

services

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 770,362

$ 126,538

$ 97,532

$ 64,399

$ 11,911

$ 1,070,742 Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 432,298

78,217

69,555

41,635

6,439

628,144 General and administrative expenses 242,642

36,241

23,452

22,163

5,812

330,310 Impairment of intangibles and other 937

—

—

—

—

937 Operating income (loss) 94,485

12,080

4,525

601

(340)

111,351 Interest expense (288)

(56)

(34)

(19)

(9)

(406) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 94,197

12,024

4,491

582

(349)

110,945 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,596

2,347

988

(95)

(77)

22,759 Net income (loss) 74,601

9,677

3,503

677

(272)

88,186 Less net income (loss) attributable to non controlling interests 12,349

2,223

364

979

(31)

15,884 Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholder $ 62,252

$ 7,454

$ 3,139

$ (302)

$ (241)

$ 72,302

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Key Data:

2022

2021

2022

2021



















Home Health Services:















Locations

543



531



543



531

Total new admissions

107,268



109,082



220,390



217,004

Episodic new admissions

66,419



68,738



134,573



136,130

Average daily census

84,320



85,554



84,833



84,745

Average episodic daily census

53,415



55,706



53,191



55,152

Completed episodes

104,053



105,393



204,580



207,129

Average reimbursement per completed episodes

$2,878



$2,882



$2,906



$2,869

Total visits

2,089,747



2,151,665



4,207,819



4,209,298

Total episodic visits

1,286,584



1,352,608



2,573,685



2,641,261

Average visits per episodes

12.4



12.8



12.6



12.8

Organic growth: (1)































Revenue

-3.4 %

16.4 %

-1.5 %

9.4 % Episodic revenue

-4.2 %

14.8 %

-3.0 %

8.0 % Total new admissions

-4.3 %

16.4 %

-1.4 %

7.3 % Episodic new admissions

-6.3 %

13.4 %

-4.4 %

4.6 % Average daily census

-3.5 %

10.3 %

-2.2 %

10.2 % Average episodic daily census

-6.4 %

5.7 %

-5.7 %

4.5 % Completed episodes

-3.7 %

11.0 %

-3.5 %

5.5 %

















Hospice Services:















Locations

169



120



169



120

Admissions

7,370



4,967



15,746



10,418

Average daily census

7,123



4,454



7,093



4,433

Patient days

648,216



405,339



1,284,037



802,313

Average revenue per patient day

$ 160.97



$ 158.54



$ 161.99



$ 160.19

Organic growth: (1)























Total new admissions

5.5 %

1.1 %

7.1 %

4.7 %

















Home and Community-Based Services:















Locations

135



135



135



133

Average daily census

11,598



13,514



11,864



13,613

Billable hours

1,694,994



1,878,138



3,368,686



3,779,419

Revenue per billable hour

$ 27.22



$ 25.88



$ 27.19



$ 25.96

Facility-Based Services:















Long-term Acute Care















Locations

12



12



12



12

Average revenue per patient day

$ 1,479



$ 1,517



$ 1,463



$ 1,517

Patient days

17,550



20,199



38,063



41,359



















































(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 10,584



$ 37,643



$ 30,038



$ 72,302

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

6,771



3,477



9,790



3,477

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

3,010



1,048



5,142



1,179

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



7,999



—



16,851

ERP implementation (4)

2,446



728



4,138



728

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

6,562



—



10,204



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

465



—



3,963



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 29,838



$ 50,895



$ 63,275



$ 94,537



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.35



$ 1.20



$ 0.98



$ 2.30

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

0.22



0.11



0.32



0.11

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.10



0.03



0.17



0.04

COVID-19 impact:























PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



0.26



—



0.54

ERP implementation (4)

0.08



0.02



0.14



0.02

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

0.21



—



0.33



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

0.02



—



0.13



—

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.98



$ 1.62



$ 2.07



$ 3.01



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 10,584



$ 37,643



$ 30,038



$ 72,302

Add:















Income tax expense

3,679



13,318



10,048



22,759

Interest expense, net

6,407



143



10,578



406

Depreciation and amortization

6,106



4,542



11,723



9,541

Adjustment items (*)

26,233



17,942



45,137



30,109

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,009



$ 73,588



$ 107,524



$ 135,117

* Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)

9,226



4,708



13,307



4,708

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

4,101



1,419



6,983



1,596

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)

—



10,829



—



22,819

ERP implementation (4)

3,332



986



5,619



986

Cost improvement initiatives (5)

8,941



—



13,865



—

Cost report and contract settlements (6)

633



—



5,363



—

Total adjustments

$ 26,233



$ 17,942



$ 45,137



$ 30,109





































Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group. ( $9.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.3 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022 ; $4.7 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ). Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ( $4.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 ; $1.4 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $1.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 ). COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies and wage adjustments (No adjustments were made in the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 ; $10.8 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $22.8 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2021 ). Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ( $3.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.6 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022 ; $1.0 million pre-tax in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 ). Expenses associated with cost improvement initiatives implemented in the first and second quarters of 2022, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ( $8.9 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $13.9 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022 ). Expenses associated with a 2004 cost report settlement along with other disputed contract settlements ( $0.6 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5.4 million pre-tax in the six months ended June 30, 2022 ).

Contact: Eric Elliott

Senior Vice President of Finance

(337) 233-1307

eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.