Validated Data Flows Promote Trust, Support Value-Based Contracting, Ease Quality Measurement Loads and Reduces Administrative Burden in Reporting

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health (Stellar), a healthcare technology company changing the way health plans and providers activate value-based care arrangements, announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. The company is part of the latest NCQA cohort to voluntarily seek and earn the new NCQA validation.

Stellar Health Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program (PRNewswire)

"NCQA certification of the Stellar product allows Stellar Health to create even more value for physicians, practices, and our payor partners," said JoRel Nye, Chief Product Officer of Stellar Health. "Not only are our practices delivering better patient care, but there's less work to be done uploading charts because of the thorough validation performed with NCQA."

Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. Stellar Health's data stream is validated to receive CCDs from four EHRs and transmit to requesting health plans and verifies adherence to NCQA process, system and data standards.

Stellar's web-based, cloud-native, point-of-care application leverages historical patient information to prompt primary care providers and their care teams of gaps and opportunities relating to patients' health status. Stellar Health partners with health plans to enable providers and their staff to engage in these value-based opportunities through the application with granular action recommendations, ensure success in closing gaps, and pairs each action with a financial incentive for the time it takes to complete it.

Validation promotes trust in Stellar's clinical data and signifies the company's commitment to the quality and accuracy of the information passed on to their health plan customers and used for quality reporting, value-based contracting, closing gaps in care and other initiatives. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

"Technology can support provider behavior change when moving to value-based care models; and comprehensive and accurate data play a crucial role in making that transition," says Michael Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Stellar Health. "We're proud to do our part to enhance data quality throughout the healthcare ecosystem while simultaneously improving processes and providing value to our customers."

For more information on NCQA validation, please click here .

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

