Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments Enhances Acquisition Team

Firm hires Will Beam as Managing Director, Acquisitions in Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments, responsible for overseeing all aspects of the acquisition process

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced Will Beam has joined as a Managing Director, Acquisitions in Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments. Leveraging nearly 20 years of real estate investment experience and past oversight of more than $4.5 billion in real estate investments, Will's focus will be on all aspects of the acquisition process.

"Will has a proven track record in the direct real estate investment space, specializing in multi- and single-family rental housing, and deep relationships, spanning the breadth and scope of the industry, that will enhance our capabilities to serve clients," said Alasdair Cripps. "On behalf of our team, I wish to welcome Will to Mesirow and look forward to his future contributions as we remain laser-focused on providing institutional investors with access to compelling investment opportunities and attractive risk-adjusted returns."

Will joins Mesirow from Magnolia Capital, where he served as Managing Director and Principal of Investments and Business Development. Previously, Will had advanced to the role of Partner at Heitman, after working in multi-family acquisitions for 13 years. Over the course of his career, Will has helped lead acquisitions, financing and dispositions along with raising capital for new investment products.

"I am pleased to be joining Mesirow," said Beam. "I look forward to deepening the senior investment knowledge on the team as we continue to capitalize on opportunities in the residential apartment sector."

Will is an active member of the National Multi-Housing Council, having just completed four years of service on their Emerging Leaders Committee. He is also a Board Member for Chicago Real Estate Private Equity. Will earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

About Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments

Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct Investments is a proven team that invests in the multi-family housing sector across the top 25-30 markets within the US. Over time, the investment team has acquired, managed, repositioned and sold 34,000 multi-family units; equivalent to the average size of a publicly traded US REIT. The team looks for markets that exhibit: favorable demographic trends (population, migration and immigration growth); low unemployment rates and high job growth markets in comparison to national and regional averages; high barriers to entry for new supply, home ownership affordability (a large differential in the cost to own versus the cost to rent); extensive infrastructure in terms of freeways, ports and air service that leads to superior access for residents; and quality of life and destination areas. For more information, please visit: https://www.mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management/institutional-real-estate-direct.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

