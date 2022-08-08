Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC proudly announces the CAGC 2022 Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners. These winners—two who have left incredible legacies on our industry, and seven who are still paving the way for future leaders to follow—embody the skill, integrity, and responsibility that Carolinas AGC and the Associated General Contractors stand for. These prestigious awards honor individuals, including those who have passed, who are making or made extraordinary contributions over their careers to Carolinas AGC, the construction industry, and the community they serve.

The winners and their families were honored at the 2022 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo on July 23 in Hilton Head Island, SC. Visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org to read the extended winners' bios and see photos.

CAGC Hall of Fame Legacy Award Winners

Joseph Bordeaux

Bordeaux Construction

Richard Nickel

Carolina Bridge

CAGC Hall of Fame Award Winners

Robert Barnhill

Barnhill Contracting

Edison Cassels

Edison Foard

Bill Crowder

Crowder Constructors

Otis Crowder

Crowder Constructors

Mark Hood

Hood Construction Company, Inc.

Marty McKee

King Asphalt, Inc.

Pat Rodgers

Rodgers

To learn more about each recipient, including photos and videos of the winners and event, please visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org, found under At Your Service.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

