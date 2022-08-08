DEKALB® Brand Announces Partnership As Official Corn Seed of MLB at Field of Dreams

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer's national flagship brand DEKALB® is proud to announce its new partnership as the Official Corn Seed of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO. On August 11, the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs take the field next to the legendary filming site in Dyersville, Iowa, surrounded by none other than DEKALB corn.

The filming site of the iconic 1989 Field of Dreams baseball movie, from Universal Pictures, continues to make dreams come true. Rahe Farms of Dyersville has farmed the Field of Dreams filming site for several years and takes great pride growing the legendary corn seed at one of the most famous fields in the world.

"The Field of Dreams filming site is truly one of the most special places on earth, and we are honored to be able to farm it and grow DEKALB corn there," said Andy Rahe of Rahe Farms. "Just like in the movie, the cornfield is our heaven – it's where our dreams come true as farmers, and where legendary performance lives and new goals are reached for our generational family farm. To be involved, and to smell the ballpark, dirt and corn growing, makes you feel like a child again. There's no other place like it, and we are happy to be able to share the experience."

"We are honored to be the Official Corn Seed of MLB at Field of Dreams," said DEKALB Brand Manager Jamie Horton. "With the DEKALB corn brand's deep legacy of providing performance to farmers, it only makes sense that these two American classics – baseball and the famous winged ear of corn – come together. We're excited to partner with MLB to bring this iconic game to life and help make dreams come true, not only at baseball heaven, but also for farmers everywhere. We believe winning has roots no matter what field you're on, and a legacy of legendary performance comes from generations of meeting challenges head-on with persistence, passion and team support."

This August marks the second installment of the special event, following the first-ever Major League game played in Iowa last summer. MLB constructed an 8,000-seat ballpark next to the Dyersville movie filming site. A pathway through a cornfield takes fans to the ballpark, which will overlook the famous movie location.

For more information, visit DEKALB.com/FieldofDreams and join the conversation with #MLBatFieldofDreams and #WinningHasRoots.

About DEKALB® Brand

DEKALB, a Bayer Crop Science brand, provides corn, silage, sorghum, alfalfa and canola farmers superior performance potential with elite, exclusive genetics not found with any other seed brand. Since 1912, DEKALB has represented innovation and commitment to success by providing a legacy of unmatched tailored product solutions, cutting-edge technology and agronomic expertise. Explore what sets us apart and what's in development for the future at DEKALB.com or visit your local DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine dealer.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to Bayer.com.

About Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan, was nominated for Best Picture in 1990. Adapted from W. P. Kinsella's 1982 novel, "Shoeless Joe," the 1989 film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice intone, "If you build it, he will come." Following his vision, Kinsella builds a baseball diamond in his field and is visited by ghosts of baseball legends. Ultimately, the attraction of baseball allows him to save the family farm.

