ELITE AUCTIONS Announces August 19 Auction of Historic Mansion & Local Landmark in Suffolk, VA

Truitt House, located in downtown Suffolk's Historic District just off Main Street, goes to the auction block Friday August 19 at 11 am.

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling at auction without reserve.

Going to the auction block August 19 is the Truitt House, an 8,500 sq-ft mansion built in 1909 for wealthy lumber businessman George W. Truitt and restored over a decade ago by its current owner who recently converted it into a bed and breakfast.

In the late eighties, 204 Bank St was registered as a Historic Site on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

The residence was recently listed at $1.2 million according to publicly-accessible real estate data sources.

Some of the more notable features of the home include its nine fireplaces, four of which are marble, a large ballroom on the third floor that was converted into a massive owner's suite, an octagonal study, crystal chandeliers, an upstairs musician's mezzanine, and a butler's pantry that boasts 200+ year-old cypress countertops.

The mansion's over-built, bank-like construction was a rarity among private residences of the time and make it unique among others in Suffolk's Historic District: Steel beams in the basement and elsewhere, along with walls of brick, four bricks thick.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "This incredible home is known to the people of Suffolk and to people that come to stay here at the bed-and-breakfast from far and wide as a very special place. It was built for a special person, one of the town's first millionaires, in fact, and it was built to withstand just about anything life could throw at it."

Tara McLean, Elite's president and project manager for the upcoming auction says the massive estate was clearly built to make and to leave a lasting impression on everyone who sees it.

"And the home still does that today, and it will continue to do so long into the future. The Truitt House deserves the place of prominence it has occupied for more than a century, both geographically speaking, as well as in the hearts and minds of the people of Suffolk."

Truitt House, at 204 Bank St, is available for public and private tours weekends from 1 pm until 4 pm beginning Saturday, August 6 through Sunday, August 14. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held on-site at the property, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11 am EDT, with registration beginning at 9 am. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

